Public Health Connects Enterprises to Mobile Immunization Units | South Pasadena





Release of public health media The Los Angeles County Public Health Department (Public Health) has identified 16 new deaths and 255 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 16 new deaths reported Wednesday, 6 died over the age of 80, 5 were between the ages of 65 and 79, 4 were between the ages of 50 and 64, and one died at the age of 18. Was between the ages of 29. To date, public health has identified 1,237,899 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of LA County, killing a total of 24,117 people. There are currently 352 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, 22% of whom are in the ICU. Test results are available to approximately 6,662,000 individuals, with 17% testing positive. Wednesday’s daily test positive rate is 0.5%. Masking and distance requirements remain in LA County. As the majority of the county’s inhabitants have not yet been vaccinated and have more opportunities to mix, companies are able to control infections, limit occupancy, distance, masking, and bring employees, customers, and residents from COVID-19. Workplace protocols that require proper PPE to protect must continue to be adhered to.Enterprises also need to complete and implement safety protocols and post them or copies thereof. Los Angeles County COVID-19 Compliance Program Certificate. The public health compliance team continues to visit businesses throughout the county daily. Inspectors may provide education, technical assistance, identify breaches, and issue citations to companies that are in breach of compliance. From May 13th to May 16th, a total of 7 citations were issued to the restaurant for violating the order of the health official. Corporate non-compliance and dangerous conditions can be reported to public health by phone 888-700-9995 or online. www.publichealth.lacounty.gov .. You can send these tips anonymously. Public health connects businesses and workplaces in need of vaccination to county mobile units and vaccination partners throughout the community.Employers are encouraged to fill out COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Team Interest Form Express your interest in bringing a mobile vaccine unit to your business or workplace to provide vaccines to a group of employees.The form is in www.VaccinateLACounty.com.. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the many people in the county who are mourning the family and friends who died of COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Most people who get infected, are hospitalized, or die of COVID-19 in the last few weeks have not been completely vaccinated. If they have already been vaccinated, they are still vaccinated. Play your part to help those around you who have not been vaccinated. Be confident that the COVID-19 vaccine works safely. Everyone who has been vaccinated can be influential. Sharing stories can make a difference and even save lives. “ COVID-19 vaccination is available without reservation on county-operated sites and many community sites. Anyone over the age of 12 living or working in LA County can be vaccinated. Currently, only Pfizer vaccines are approved for children, so be sure to visit the site where you are receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer vaccine For children and teens. Teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult. To find a vaccination site near you or make a reservation at a vaccination site, please visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish). If you don’t have internet access, you can’t use your computer, or you’re 65 or older, you can call 1-833-540-0473 to find a reservation or schedule a home visit. Vaccinations are always free and open to qualified residents and workers, regardless of immigrant status. The County Resumption Protocol, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family, and your community are in public health. It is on the website of. www.publichealth.lacounty.gov..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos