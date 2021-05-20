Americans reveal that they begin to enjoy the better of life at this age

Raise those little fingers in the air. Three in four Americans claim to be grateful for the “better” of life and usually develop at a much younger age than expected.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 respondents over the age of 21, the average American begins to rate “better” first at the age of 26.

Four in five said they were younger when the taste was refined, but only one in five was over 30 years old.

So what makes people more mature? Respondents at the top of the list have an opinion on the stock market (38%), are familiar with a variety of wines and spirits (35%), and invest in expensive tailored clothing. It lists that it is (35%).

One in three believes that visiting a museum is what adults expect, one in three says they are talking about current events, and one in four seems to be mature. I don’t care what it looks like.

Reported by OnePoll on behalf of Wine.comThe data also suggest that male respondents are particularly pressured to present themselves as sophisticated.

In fact, 42% of men cite wine and spirits as a marker of maturity, compared to only 30% of women.

The survey’s “time wine” also shows that it takes two years for the average respondent to start drinking wine at the age of 23 and begin to fully understand the experience.

When they first started drinking wine, 67% said they stuck to standard varieties such as Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon.

It is not until the age of 24 that typical respondents are willing to start looking for foreign wines. Coincidentally, it’s almost as soon as they start developing the taste of gourmet cheese.

“It doesn’t take long to develop a love for wine,” he said. Addie Wallace, Director of New Business Strategy & Insights Wine.com. “The more you know, the more you want to know. You can spend your whole life learning!”

And the learning curve is steep — 7 out of 10 admitted that when they first started drinking wine, they couldn’t really tell the difference between wine varieties of the same color.

Currently, 60% believe that their knowledge makes them a “sommelier material.” There is a good reason for that. The average respondent goes beyond the case of wine at home.

Still, only one in five people could correctly identify the name of the largest wine bottle when tested (“Nebuchadnezzar”, which is equivalent to 20 standard size bottles).

Regardless of their knowledge of wine, wine selection is not easy. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said flavor was the most important attribute when choosing wine, while 42% bought bottles just because the label looked cool.

“The hardest part of buying wine is usually not knowing what it tastes like. When faced with the saying” wine wall “in a store, bottles look much the same and labels do the same. I can see. language! -Pay attention only to the place of origin, not the taste. Addie Wallace has been added. “The most savvy drinkers avoid this by going online to read expert reviews and get expert recommendations so that they can both shop and drink with confidence. I will. “