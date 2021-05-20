Rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 in saliva





The Lumipulse G600II instrument (left) and Lumipulse SARS-CoV-2 Ag kit (right) manufactured by Fujirebio used in this study for the quantification of SARS-CoV-2 in saliva samples.Credit: Shinichi Fujisawa

Scientists at Hokkaido University have shown that antigen-based testing to quantify SARS-CoV-2 in saliva samples is easy, rapid, and useful for high-volume screening. More than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic, RT-PCR test It remains the gold standard for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This method requires trained personnel at every step, from collecting nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) samples to interpreting the results. In addition, the overall process range averages 24-48 hours. The ability to screen large numbers of people quickly is essential to control and prevent the spread of a pandemic, as the virus can be transmitted by infected individuals before symptoms appear and even by asymptomatic individuals. is. Faster methods have been developed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 antigen, but they are not as sensitive as the RT-PCR test. In June 2020, Fujirebio developed a new antigen-based kit, the Lumipulse SARS-CoV-2 Ag kit (Lumipulse), which quantitatively measured viral antigens. Biological sample Within 35 minutes. A team of scientists at Hokkaido University used an antigen kit to detect SARS-CoV-2 in saliva samples and evaluated the efficiency and accuracy of the test compared to RT-PCR. Their findings show that the antigen detection kit used to perform chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassays (CLEIA) can detect SARS-CoV-2 in these samples with high accuracy and rapidity.The study was published in the journal Lancet microorganisms.. The SARS-CoV-2 CLEIA test (y-axis) correlates well with the RT-PCR test (x-axis). The orange circle indicates a symptomatic case and the blue cross indicates an asymptomatic case. Credit: Isao Yokota et al. Lancet microorganisms. May 19, 2021

Scientists tested 2056 individuals from three cohorts: clinically identified patients with COVID-19, individuals who came into contact with patients with COVID-19, and individuals who arrived at Tokyo and Kansai International Airport. Saliva samples were collected from all individuals and used for RT-PCR testing and CLEIA using Lumipulse. We compared both results to determine the usefulness of CLEIA. Scientists have found that CLEIA is a reliable test because it correlates well with RT-PCR. SARS-CoV-2 can be detected within an hour using only CLEIA. However, using CLEIA for screening and RT-PCR for confirmation improves the accuracy of the diagnosis. The advantage of using saliva samples is that they are easy to collect. It is quick and can be collected by the individual under test, reducing risk. Health care workers I am exposed to a virus.In addition, self-collection saliva Multiple samples can be collected simultaneously for rapid screening of visitors in large meetings. Combination test of CLEIA and RT-PCR Saliva sample Has already been implemented in Japan’s airport quarantine, and the author recommends adopting it on a wider scale for rapid screening of SARS-CoV-2. Saliva test can detect silent carriers of COVID-19 For more information:

Isao Yokota et al., New Strategy for SARS-CoV-2 Mass Screening by Quantitative Antigen Testing of Saliva: Diagnostic Accuracy Research, Lancet microorganisms (2021). Isao Yokota et al., New Strategy for SARS-CoV-2 Mass Screening by Quantitative Antigen Testing of Saliva: Diagnostic Accuracy Research,(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / S2666-5247 (21) 0902-6 Provided by

Hokkaido University





Quote: Rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 in saliva (May 20, 2021) from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-rapid-antigen-sars-cov-saliva.html 2021 Acquired on May 20, 2014. This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

