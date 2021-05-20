Health
A fully vaccinated Ohio man hospitalized with COVID, but groundbreaking cases are still rare
Ohio men are hospitalized with COVID, even though they are fully vaccinated. But experts say that cases of such breakthrough illnesses are still rare.
31-year-old Brendon Hrepic Pfizer Vaccinated on April 19th. On May 12, Hrepic began to develop COVID symptoms such as persistent coughing and loss of taste and smell. Since then he has been hospitalized for the virus. In Hrepic’s footage broadcast by News 5 Cleveland, he was in a hospital bed with a nasal cannula. These are used to oxygenate the patient.
Clinical trials Pfizer COVID vaccine It shows that the risk of developing COVID-19 is reduced by 95% at least 7 days after receiving the second shot.Level of protection and length of time required to boot It varies between different vaccines.
Hrepic told News 5 Cleveland before taking the test:
Hrepic said: “The doctor I saw in the ER was like,’You’re literally the worst case you’ve seen after vaccination.'”
Hrepic got sick when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the state was planning Remove almost all COVID restrictions Hrepic said he believes it may be premature to lift restrictions in the state.
Dr. Claudia Hoyen of the University Hospital in Cleveland told News 5 Cleveland that such cases are rare but possible. “Even if you get two vaccines, one in five in 100 may not have responded.”
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) The website states that a breakthrough case is expected. “The COVID-19 vaccine is effective and an important tool for controlling pandemics. However, no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing illness in vaccinated people. Illness, hospitalization, Or die from COVID-19. “
“There is some evidence that vaccination can reduce the severity of the disease for those who are vaccinated but still ill.”
The CDC defines a breakthrough case as a person who has the virus or antigen on a cotton swab taken from the respiratory tract more than 14 days after receiving the COVID vaccine approval. FDA..
Of the more than 115 million people vaccinated against COVID in the United States, 1,136 were hospitalized and 223 died, according to the latest CDC data on May 10. According to the CDC, 342 of the hospitalized patients were asymptomatic or unrelated to COVID, and 42 of the deaths were asymptomatic or unrelated to COVID-19. As of May 20, the United States has received more than 277 million COVID vaccines.
After a groundbreaking incident in Arizona, Dr. Ross Goldberg, a former president of the American Medical Association, said: ABC 15 Arizona: “No one has said that [protection] It was 100 percent, in fact there is nothing 100 percent in medicine. “
The patient in question, Andrew Rascon, was COVID-positive months after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. He told ABC15 Arizona that he had lost his sense of taste and smell, had body aches and headaches, and immediately “feeled something he had never felt before.”
“It’s a small number, but if there’s an obvious problem, mitigate it and mitigate the risk as much as possible,” Goldberg said.
Despite his problems, Lascon, who works in health care, said Others need to get their shots.. “Unfortunately, I saw people and friends who died from COVID because life is so short, which really makes you think and makes you want to live a little longer,” he said.
