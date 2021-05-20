Health
A Western diet high in fat and sugar damages gut health and Paneth cells
According to new research, a “Western-style” diet high in sugar, fat, and processed foods can cause inflammation and intestinal disorders.
These types of foods can damage immune “paneth” cells, which are key to controlling inflammation.
This puts people at risk for inflammatory bowel disease (IBS), according to researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
Foods that don’t go well with Paneth cells include butter, pastries, chocolate, sweets, pizzas, burgers, and white bread. These are the staple foods of the United Kingdom and the United States, which are high in fat, sugar and salt.
The results of studies conducted in both humans and mice warned researchers of the spread of the Western diet.
“Inflammatory bowel disease has historically been a problem primarily in Western countries, such as the United States, but it is becoming more common worldwide as more people adopt the Western lifestyle,” Washington said. Ta-Chiang Liu, the lead author of the university, said.
“Our study shows that long-term intake of a Western-style diet high in fat and sugar can promote inflammatory bowel disease and increase the risk of intestinal infections in the gut. Has been shown to impair the function of immune cells. “
Paneth cells (anti-inflammatory immune cells found in the gut) have previously been shown to play an important role in inflammatory bowel disease because they protect against microbial imbalances and infectious pathogens.
The cells have also been found to be dysfunctional in people with Crohn’s disease, another inflammatory bowel disease characterized by abdominal pain, diarrhea, anemia, and malaise.
Cellular dysfunction is caused by both genetic and environmental factors, but researchers say food has a major role to play.
Researchers analyzed a database of clinical and Paneth cell data from 930 individuals and found that a high body mass index (BMI) correlates with reduced Paneth cell function.
BMI, which measures someone’s height-to-weight ratio, is a common marker for measuring healthy weight, but BMI in itself is not a sure sign of good health.
However, the higher the BMI, the worse the appearance of Paneth cells under the microscope, with or without bowel condition. In general, researchers said there seemed to be a relationship between weight and gut health.
The authors of this study then examined the effects of a Western diet, as opposed to a standard diet, in both mice and humans.
As a result, it was found that it is not the absolute body weight that leads to the functional decline of immune cells, but more kinds of foods.
“Obesity itself was not a problem,” Liu said. “Eating too much a healthy diet did not affect Paneth cells. The problem was a high-fat, high-sugar diet.
After eating a 40% fat and sugar diet for 8 weeks, mice were found to have abnormally functioning Paneth cells. However, four weeks after returning to a healthy diet, Paneth cells returned to normal.
But it’s too early to say whether this change can be reproduced by overweight humans for years.
“This was a short experiment of just eight weeks,” Liu added. “In people, obesity does not occur overnight or even for eight weeks.
“People have a suboptimal lifestyle for 20 to 30 years before becoming obese.
“If you continue on a Western diet for a long time, changing your diet may not restore Paneth cells.
“We need to do more research before telling people if this process is reversible.”
