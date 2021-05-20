Former Senate leader Tom Daschle specially appointed

Toronto, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) (“Field tripLeader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapy) announced that it has appointed former US Senate majority leader Tom Daschle as our special adviser.

Joseph del Moral, Chief Executive Officer of Field Trip, said: With the psychedelic industry receiving a lot of attention among scientists and increasing clinical trials, we are working with Senator Dashur to revolutionize psychedelic and our approach to mental, emotional and behavioral health. We look forward to deepening our understanding of the potential that will bring about. “

“A paradigm shift is underway in understanding the role that psychedelics can play in the areas of mental health and well-being, primarily by scientists who spend their time and energy studying and understanding these molecules. It is being promoted. Given the urgent need to respond to the global mental health crisis and the imminent mental health impact of the COVID-19 paradigm, it is crucial that public policy keep up with these advances. Trip has proven to be a leader in the industry and looks forward to partnering with them to drive this mission, “said Senator Tom Dashur.

Senator Dashur has been the leader of the Senate Democratic Party for the longest time in history and is one of two who have served as both majority and minority leaders twice. In 1978 he was elected to the US House of Representatives, where he served for eight years. He was elected to the US Senate in 1986 and to the Senate Democratic Party Leader in 1994. Senator Dashle is the founder and CEO of the Dashle Group, a public policy adviser to Baycard Nelson, and a legal and government affiliate that advises clients. On a wide range of economic, policy and political issues.

Senator Daschle is the co-founder of the Bipartisan Policy Center and co-chair of the National Institute of Civil Discourse. He is also the Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Institute and the Board of Directors of the Center for American Progress. He is also a board member of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute and the LBJ Foundation, and a member of the Harvard University School of Public Health and the Council on Foreign Relations Health Policy and Management Enforcement Council.

Born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Senator Daschle graduated from South Dakota State University and served as an agent for the US Air Force Strategic Forces for the next three years. After leaving the Senate in 2005, Senator Daschle joined Alston & Bird LLP as a Special Policy Advisor and subsequently played the same role in DLA Piper before establishing the Daschle Group.

Considering the service, Senator Daschle will receive scholarships and options that are consistent with the grants given to members of the Field Trip Board of Directors.

About Field Trip Health Co., Ltd.

Field Trip is a world leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. The Field Trip Discovery Division will lead the development of next-generation psychedelic molecules, carry out advanced research on plant-based psychedelics, and the Field Trip Health Division will build a psychedelic therapy center in North America and Europe, digitally. And provide technical tools. We help people in need in a simple, evidence-based way to enable large scale and heal and enhance our involvement with the world.

For more information https://www.meetfieldtrip.com, https://www.fieldtriphealth.com And https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl..

For more information, please contact Ronan Levy (1 (833) 833-1967), Executive Chairman and Director of Field Trip.

