Severe racial disparities persist with vaccination, state-level CDC data show

Black Americans’ covid-19 vaccination rates are still months behind the national campaign, but Hispanics are closing the gap and Native Americans are the highest overall, according to federal data obtained by KHN. Shows the rate.

Data provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to requests for public records provide a national view of the race and ethnicity of vaccinated people in each state. However, almost half of these vaccination records do not have information about race or ethnicity.

According to KHN’s analysis, only 22% of African Americans have been shot, and in almost every state the proportion of blacks is still below that of whites.

Targeted efforts have increased vaccination rates for other minority groups. Currently, Hispanics in the District of Columbia and eight states in Puerto Rico are vaccinated at a higher rate than non-Hispanic whites. Still, 29% of Hispanics are vaccinated nationally, compared to 33% of whites.

Forty-five percent of Native Americans take at least one dose, but it varies greatly depending on where they live. In addition, vaccination rates in Asia are high in most states, with 41% being vaccinated.

How the analysis emphasizes Vaccine disparity It was improved as availability was released and Biden administration officials sought to prioritize fair distribution.Still, the gap continues, even as minority groups experience a lot of suffering. Higher mortality rate From a pandemic than whites, there is a risk of infection as the state moves to resume and lift mask obligations.

Despite these protracted gaps, the CDC said last week that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings or physical distances.Only 38% of Americans Completely vaccinated..

“Every day we don’t reach people or communities is the day when preventable covid cases occur and preventable covid deaths occur in these communities,” he said. Karsten Bibins-Domingo, Chairman of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of California, San Francisco.

KHN has requested racial and ethnic data from the CDC for people who have been vaccinated with at least one Covid vaccine in the District of Columbia and all 50 states of Puerto Rico since mid-December. The data covers shots given to 155 million people managed by federal programs, federal agencies, and state and local governments as of May 14.

Eight states, Alabama, California, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, and Wyoming, refuse to provide the CDC with racial and ethnic details or are vaccinated. We do not provide that information to more than 60% of people. The CDC includes everything except Texas, but these states are excluded from the KHN analysis. Published domestic rates..

In some states, the race and ethnicity of vaccinated people are displayed separately, making it difficult to compare, for example, the proportion of Hispanic and non-Hispanic whites. However, CDC data allows direct comparison. It reports the number of Hispanics. Hispanics can be of any race or combination of races and also report the number of non-Hispanic people in a single racial or multi-ethnic category.

Data on Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders are unreliable, making it difficult to draw conclusions about immunization rates for that population.

Doctor Georges BenjaminThe Secretary-General of the American Public Health Association said that African-American vaccination rates Still lateCiting a complex combination of access issues, hesitation, and structural injustice.

Benjamin pointed out the early challenges in securing online bookings and initial placement of vaccination sites. This pointed out that the Biden administration worked on improvement.

“It will be judged at the end of the day if we did it fairly,” he said. “Now I think we are still failing.”

Doctor Utibe EssienA health equity researcher and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, stressed that targeted outreach must involve multiple institutions within the community.

“It’s not just a black doctor, it’s not a barber, it’s not a minister. It’s like these traditional people who were big messengers. We have to be wide,” he said. .. “We’re investing in people who know our neighborhood. Small store owners can see all children aged 12 to 15 go through the store and have a snack before going to school. . “

Why Native Americans Lead Immunization

Nationally, Native Americans and Alaska Natives are vaccinated at a much higher rate than other groups. The tribe said it was given promptly, giving priority to older people with culturally important knowledge. Meredith Raimondi, Director of Parliamentary Relations and Public Policy at the National Council of Urban Indian Health.Deployment was impregnated with urgency: Native Americans died of covid more than twice as often as white Americans. Latest CDC data..

In 28 states, including New Mexico, Arizona, and Alaska, indigenous peoples have higher immunization rates than whites, and many are receiving care from tribal health centers and Indian Health Service.States with access to IHS, such as South Carolina and Tennessee More limited Native residents are more likely to live in urban areas and vaccination rates are much lower than white residents.

Groups in these regions reported problems in finding a healthcare provider to manage their shots. The tribal organization has put together a list of nurses who have retired to use the clinic. At one point, staff at the Oklahoma City Clinic for Native Americans offered to fly to Washington, DC to help immunize indigenous peoples living around the capital, Raimondi said.

“That was a problem.’Well, we could get you vaccines, but we don’t know who will administer them,'” Raimondi said.

Native American Lifelines, a non-profit organization that provides councils and medical services, has partnered with the University of Maryland at Baltimore to set up a dedicated Native American vaccination site in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

Native American vaccination rates are higher than white vaccination rates in some states due to some IHS, but the infrastructure does not exist for black Americans. Rhonda BeLue, Chair of the Department of Health Policy at St. Louis University.

At the beginning of the pandemic, she said, people were shocked at how likely black Americans were to die of covids.

“But the same structural inequality that caused the disproportionate mortality rate in Covid was the same structural inequality before Covid, which caused an imbalanced burden of morbidity and mortality,” she said. Stated. “This is not new.”

Relieve the fear of the Hispanic community

Some states report that Hispanics have higher vaccination rates than white and black residents. High enthusiasm For vaccination during Hispanics. It also indicates that some of the reported barriers may have been addressed more effectively in these states.

Paul berry, The Chair of the Virginia Latino Advisory Board, is partly attributed to Virginia’s successful targeted outreach activities. States and certain counties have also increased their Spanish resources to increase their applications.

He said he couldn’t think of connecting with the whole community later. Diego Avente, President and CEO of Casa des Saludos, St. Louis, a healthcare provider focused on the immigrant community. He said community support, effective use of social media, and language programming are essential from the beginning. In Missouri, Hispanics are more vaccinated than whites.

However, nationally, lack of transportation, inability to leave work to obtain vaccines, and documentary and privacy concerns, according to experts, have weakened the uptake among Hispanics.

“For me, it’s about access to health care,” Berry said. “If you don’t live near health care, you’ll just shrug it right away.” I can’t get that vaccination. I’ll miss my job. “

To reduce fear among Aidaho agricultural workers who may be part of a family with mixed migrant status, public health workers emphasized the message that documentation would not be needed. Monica Schoch-Spanner, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Senior Scholar. She has helped lead the CommuniVax project in an effort to promote uptake among black, Hispanic and indigenous communities.

Schoch-Spana also states that it is important to ask a reliable institution to administer the vaccine.

Due to federal efforts, the site has been placed in poorly serviced areas. Approximately 60% of shots at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s vaccination site and community health center were given to people of color, federal health officials said this week.

Incomplete data collection

CDC data still lack racial and ethnic information for nearly 69 million vaccinated people, or 44%. Oath Federal authorities are improving outdated systems to better inform them of their response.

CDC spokesman Kate Fowlie said data collection was improved by sharing strategies for collecting demographic data and efforts such as reducing data gaps with state and local governments. Authorities are also planning to allow government agencies to update previously submitted vaccine records. The true national rate by race or ethnic group is high with complete data.

Unlike the federal government, in North Carolina it was nearly impossible for providers to submit vaccine data without recording race or ethnicity. As a result, every state has the most complete demographic data.

Adding that step wasn’t an easy sale — providers and other vaccinated people said they were initially resistant. Cody Kinsley, Deputy Secretary of Health for the North Carolina Department of Health. But it was rewarded with the state’s ability to address the stranded population, he said.

Bibbins-Domingo said federal governments and states need to require racially to collect this vaccination data in order for the data to facilitate a pandemic response.

“The federal government knows how to do this. They do it every 10 years for the census,” she said. “It’s totally unacceptable that we somehow can’t understand it in public health data.”