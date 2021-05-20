The 2016 US presidential election distorts blood pressure and rhythms in the hearts of people in existing conditions

Credit: CC0 public domain



Notable with high levels of stress and anger, the 2016 US presidential elections and elections are a potentially life-threatening risk of cardiac rhythms for those underlying cardiovascular disease who already have a history of these conditions. May have increased and exacerbated high blood pressure.New research announced today Journal of the American Heart Association Also in another preliminary study presented at the American Heart Association Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiac Metabolism Health Conference 2021... The conference, held May 20-21, will provide the latest science on population-based health and wellness, and lifestyle implications.

Peer-reviewed studies published today JAHA, (Arrhythmia risk during the 2016 US presidential election: the cost of stressful politics — Lindsey Rosman et al.) Is the first person to investigate whether stressful or not. election People with implantable cardiac devices at high risk for these events can cause potentially life-threatening cardiac rhythms (cardiac arrhythmias).

Researchers examined the incidence of Cardiac arrhythmia Concerning the cardiac rhythm of 2,436 adults (mean age 70.8 years, white adults 74.5%, men 59.4%) who implanted a defibrillator or pacemaker with remote monitoring during the 2016 US presidential election cycle. All patients lived in North Carolina. North Carolina is a major battlefield state that was the subject of a large amount of negative political advertising and commentary during the 2016 US presidential election.

Researchers have collected data on cardiac devices embedded during the six weeks two and four weeks after the 2016 US presidential election (late October to early December) in June 2016, before both parties. Compared with the management period from Monday to July. Presidential nomination competition.

Compared to the control period, there were:

Significant increase in arrhythmias during the 2016 US presidential election: There were 2,592 arrhythmia events during the election, compared to 1,533 during the control period.

The risk of an overall incidence of arrhythmias (heartbeats that are too fast, too slow, or irregular periods) has been increased by 77%.

The risk of developing atrial arrhythmias (abnormal cardiac rhythms that begin in the upper chamber of the heart) has been increased by 82%.And

There is a 60% increased risk of the incidence of potentially life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias (abnormal cardiac rhythms, including the lower ventricle) that can lead to cardiac arrest.

The results were similar when compared to the exact same period a year before the presidential election.

“We also found that atrial fibrillation (AFib) was a high burden, irregular and often rapid heart rate, which patients spent more time on AFib per day during elections. That means, “says Dr. Lindsey A. Rossman. Research and Associate Professor of Cardiology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill. “This is important because it can increase risk. blood Blood clots, stroke, and other heart-related complications. “

The increase in arrhythmias surrounding the presidential election was not associated with people’s age, gender, race / ethnicity, heart type, or presence of highs. blood pressure, Coronary artery disease or heart failure.

Researchers also linked data from the North Carolina Election Commission into a database to determine if party affiliations and community election results were associated with more heart events during the 2016 elections. ..

“I was surprised that individuals who voted for a Democratic defeat candidate in the 2016 presidential election did not have a high incidence of arrhythmias, and may have felt socially or ideologically separated. There was no increase in arrhythmia among some people: their community, including Democrats living in counties who voted for the elected Republican candidate and county Republicans who voted for the Democratic candidate who lost the election. ” Stated.

Unlike natural disasters and terrorist attacks, which are also very stressful and associated with increased cardiac events, the fact that political elections are scheduled regularly makes patients stress effective for health professionals. It provides an opportunity to anticipate and assist in managing.

“Attention to mental health issues, including stress, is an important part of routine clinical care for people with heart disease and the general public,” Rothman said. “Being more aware of the potential stress of the presidential election may help many people.”

Since this is a retrospective observational study, the results cannot show a direct causal relationship between election stress and arrhythmias. The researchers also did not have information about the actual voting of the people who participated in the study. But in North Carolina, 92% of registered Republicans and 94% of registered Democrats voted for the party in the 2016 presidential election, they say.

Investigators are currently conducting a similar investigation into the stress and heart events surrounding the 2020 US presidential election. This time, we’re using data from a national sample of adults, not just one state adult.

Another study was presented by another study group at the American Heart Association’s EPI conference (Presentation # 063-Racial / ethnic differences in blood pressure before and after the 2016 US general election-Andrew Hwang et al.). The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) analyzed blood pressure measurements collected from national samples of American adults. Random blood pressure measurements 6 months before the 2016 US presidential election (May 2016 to October 2016) about 1 year before the new presidential election (November 2017 to April 2018) Compared with blood pressure readings from another selected participant group. Blood pressure measurements of non-Hispanic white adults (1,060 pre-election, 676 post-election), black non-Hispanic adults (720 pre-election, 564 post-election), and Mexican-American adults (223 pre-election) Values ​​and (after 468 elections) were examined separately.

In their findings:

Systolic blood pressure (the top blood pressure measurement) increased significantly among Mexican-American participants (pre-election average 118.0 mmHg vs. post-election 121.7 mm Hg).

Diastolic blood pressure (blood pressure measurements) between Mexican-American participants (pre-election average 69.5 mm Hg vs. post-election 72.6 mm Hg) and non-Hispanic black Americans (pre-election average 72.2 mm Hg) The bottom) has increased significantly. -Election vs. post-election 74.9 mm Hg).

There were no significant changes in blood pressure measurements in the other population groups.

No significant increase in blood pressure was observed in racial or ethnic groups in which hypertension was not previously present.

“I was surprised to see a significant increase in blood pressure between non-Hispanic black adults and Mexican-American adults who had already recorded hypertension, but in the group who did not have hypertension before the study period, there was a significant increase. It was not observed. ” Lead author of the study Andrew Y. Hwang, Pharm.D. , Associate Professor of Clinical Science at Fred Wilson Pharmacy University at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. “We were hoping to see some changes among those who didn’t have High blood pressure Before the election. However, existing hypertension appears to have a significant impact on stress-related blood pressure fluctuations. “

If confirmed, Huang said the results suggest that hypertensive patients may be at increased risk of elevated blood pressure associated with election stress.

“It may require close monitoring and follow-up by primary care professionals to ensure that blood pressure is controlled during the election season,” he said.

This survey has some limitations, including being based on samples of people from two different periods, rather than measurements made before and after elections for the same people.In addition, the pre-election administration period (standard month for NHANES inspection) designated for this analysis included most of the controversial period in the pre-election month of 2016, so stress-related blood. pressure The increase may have already occurred immediately after the campaign. The researchers also did not have information about the party affiliations of the study participants.

“Additional studies are needed to confirm these findings in larger studies, and future studies may exacerbate or protect individuals from stress-related adverse health effects. We need to investigate the unique factors, “Huang said.

For more information:

Lindsey Rosman et al. Arrhythmia Risk During the 2016 US Presidential Election: Stressful Political Costs. Journal of the American Heart Association First published on May 20, 2021 Lindsey Rosman et al. Arrhythmia Risk During the 2016 US Presidential Election: Stressful Political Costs.First published on May 20, 2021 doi.org/10.1161/JAHA.120.020559 ..