Questions remain after the WHO team visits Wuhan for an answer to SARS-CoV-2

Shimshony



On December 31, 2019, a message from local health officials showed that most patients with the new viral disease were epidemiologically associated with the South Asian seafood market in Wuhan, China.

Authorities closed the market a day later and began collecting environmental samples from market stalls. The results showed that the positive sample contained a virus that was homologous to the infected patient.

Arnon Simsiony

The Chinese CDC said on January 22 that the source of the new coronavirus was wild animals illegally sold in the South China market. 2 days later Lancet Published a paper showing that 30% of the first patients are not market related. This includes patients whose onset date was 10 days before the first market-related case. With the findings and additional findings, the Chinese CDC finally revised its original views and conditions. “Initially, we speculated that there could be a new coronavirus in the seafood market, but now it turns out that the market is one of the victims. To complete scientific research. Needs time. “

Due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the virus reservoir was supposed to be probably a bat. The genetically closest known coronavirus was found in a sample of horseshoe-shaped bats in Yunnan, China. RaTG13 shares 96.2% sequence homology with SARS-CoV-2. And RmYN02, 93.3% homology. These viruses, sequenced by the Wuhan Institute of Vase, were considered distant ancestors of SARS-CoV-2. In 2020, a third virus was added to this group. Pangorin-CoV-GDC has been identified in smuggled dead Sunda pangolin and has 91.02% homology at the global level.

The range of candidate intermediate host animals has been expanded following reports of human-to-animal SARS-CoV-2 transmission. This included cats, ferrets, captive felines, and farmed mink. During the COVID-19 epidemic in farmed mink in the Netherlands and Denmark, infections from several animals to humans were confirmed. It was concluded that viral circulation between minks could lead to adaptive changes in the virus that could affect receptor binding and antibody recognition. As a result, mink farming in both countries has ended.

Experimental infection tests were conducted to identify potential potential animal species as intermediate hosts. Ferrets, mink, raccoon dogs, cats, pangorin (Malay), fruit bats, North American possums, golden hamsters, three monkeys, and marmosets have demonstrated high susceptibility combined with the horizontal transmission capacity of the virus. Rabbits and dogs were found to be sensitive, but were not infected. Cows, pigs and poultry (chickens, ducks, turkeys) were found to be resistant to infection and were not infected.

In July 2020, WHO agreed with the World Organization for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to outline the conditions for consignment of joint research with China to track the animal storage of the virus and its transmission route. Possible roles of humans and intermediate hosts. Within Phase 1, short-term studies in China were expected to generate hypotheses that would be recognized and evaluated by a team of collaborative experts who should lay the foundation for Phase 2. Long-term research.

The recently published joint report entitled “WHO Convened Global Study on the Origin of SARS-CoV-2: Part of China” has become a comprehensive, science-based guide document. During a visit limited to Wuhan earlier this year, a group of investigators visited several relevant agencies, analyzing a significant amount of data collected in China during Phase 1 while identifying rifts. We have made it possible to present established knowledge.

Based on molecular sequence data, the group concluded that outbreaks may have started before December 2019, but circulation may be limited. Estimated time to the latest ancestors ranged from late September to early December 2019. Most estimates were between mid-November and early December.

The team analyzed data from the Huanan market, where environmental samples were collected in January 2020, and addressed test results, sampled stall locations, their respective inventories, and vendor / client health history. No correlation could be established between contamination and the species of animals sold. The South China Market may have been the spillover site for COVID-19. Or perhaps it was an amplification of an infection caused by an unrecognized animal or human.

The team highlighted the missing data needed to narrow the time and space of the presumed first clinical or asymptomatic infection in humans.

Market research shows long-term farmed wildlife on farms in China, including prey-fed species such as ferret badgers, bamboo rats, and raccoon dogs, and fur-fed species such as mink and raccoon dogs. Contact and supply routes have been clarified. , Southeast Asia, and other regions. They deserve to be covered in future research as potential intermediary hosts.

At the end of the visit, the joint team evaluated the potential of four possible routes (hypotheses / scenarios) for introducing the virus from its depot.

1. Very likely. “Intermediate host introduction followed by zoonotic disease”: SARS-CoV-2 infects an animal host from an animal reservoir (bat or animal X), then spreads within that intermediate host, and then ( Spillover) Infects humans. It is possible to pass through an intermediate host with or without viral adaptation.

2. There is a possibility. “Zoonotic infection (also called spillover)”: SARS-CoV-2 (or a very closely related precursor virus) infects humans from a host in an animal reservoir and then with or without need. In order to adapt the virus, which continues to be transmitted directly from person to person, to humans. The speed of penetration depends on accidental events such as superspreading events.

3. It is possible. “Introduction via cold / food chain”: Food chain transmission may reflect direct zoonotic transmission or spillover effects through intermediate hosts. It is important to distinguish between cold chain product contamination that will lead to secondary outbreaks in 2020 and the potential for cold chains to act as a gateway to the source of the 2019 pandemic.

4. Very unlikely. “Introduction by incident in the laboratory”: SARS-CoV-2 (intentional) introduced through the incident in the laboratory, reflecting the accidental infection of staff from laboratory activities involving related viruses. SARS-CoV-2 bioengineering for release hypothesis or release. “Excluded by other scientists by genomic analysis.”)

WHO Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, MSc, “As far as WHO is concerned, all hypotheses remain in the table. We have not yet discovered the source of the virus, continue to follow science, and do not leave stones like us.”

In particular, the report contains relevant information that has not been published so far. “The Wuhan CDC Institute moved to a new location near the South China Market on December 2, 2019. Such a move could be confusing for the operation of any institute.”

The report highlights the need for further traceback at wildlife farms that previously supplied the South China Market and other Wuhan markets in connection with positive cases. This includes interviews and serological tests with farmers and their workers, vendors, delivery staff, and cold chain suppliers. And other parties and their close relationship. The team concluded that: “Surveys need to be designed using the One Health approach in wider regions and in more countries, including genomic studies and structured serum studies of contact between high-risk potential reservoir hosts and their humans. there is.”

