Studies have found that a Western diet increases the level of intestinal inflammation





Photo (c) krisanapongdetraphiphat-Getty Images Recent studies have shown that a Western diet, which contains large amounts of fat and sugar, can be detrimental. Consumer health..Experts at the University of Washington School of Medicine are now investigating how this type of diet can be detrimental. Inflammation of the intestines.. According to researchers Western diet Consumers are more susceptible to intestinal infections Inflammation of the intestines Inflammatory bowel disease. “Inflammatory bowel disease has historically been a problem, primarily in Western countries such as the United States, but it is becoming more common worldwide as more people adopt the Western lifestyle.” Said Researcher Dr. Ta-Chiant Lu. “In our study, long-term intake of a Western-style diet high in fat and sugar can promote inflammatory bowel disease and increase the risk of gut infections in the gut. It has been shown that the function of immune cells is impaired. ” Impact on diet and gut health Researchers conducted two studies (one human and one mouse) to determine how diet affected the whole. health.. In both cases, the team analyzed Paneth cells, the immune cells that regulate intestinal inflammation. Abnormalities in these cells usually indicate inflammatory bowel disease. The team enrolled 400 people as part of the study, some of whom had bowel health problems and others did not. In this study, participants with a high body mass index (BMI) due to a diet high in sugar and fat are likely to have markers of inflammatory bowel disease, including unhealthy Paneth cells. Revealed. However, researchers also analyzed mice and learned that it wasn’t just obesity that caused gut health problems, but especially what was eaten. The team analyzed Paneth cells in obese-prone mice and the report returned to good health. It wasn’t until researchers fed the mice a traditional Western diet that their Paneth cells changed and revealed intestinal abnormalities. After eating this diet for 4 weeks, mice became more susceptible to bowel infections and inflammatory bowel disease. Following that experiment, researchers returned the mice to a healthier diet and the results changed. Eating low-sugar and low-fat foods improved gut health in mice. “Obesity itself wasn’t a problem,” said Dr. Liu. “Eating too much a healthy diet did not affect Paneth cells. The problem was a high-fat, high-sugar diet.” Need more research Researchers say there are still questions about whether changing diets can change gut health.While hiring A healthier lifestyle Certainly included advantageMore work needs to be done to determine the impact of dietary changes on overall gut health. “This was a short experiment of just eight weeks,” said Dr. Liu. “In people, obesity does not occur overnight or even for eight weeks. People have a suboptimal lifestyle for 20 to 30 years before becoming obese. They say they have a long Western diet. , Dietary changes may not restore Paneth cells. Further investigation is needed before determining whether this process is reversible for people. ”

