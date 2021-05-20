Evolutionary medicine looks to our early human ancestors for insight into diabetes-like conditions

The environment and diet of our ancestors, and the limitations of our biology, have led to adaptations that improve human survival through natural selection. But anyway, we remain sick and vulnerable. Credit: Shutterstock



Like all living things, humans are the product of a complex evolutionary history. The environment and diet of our ancestors, and the limitations of human biology, have led to adaptations that improve our survival through natural selection. Despite these adaptations, our bodies remain vulnerable to illness and illness. If we evolved and adapted to the environment, why are we still sick?

It is worth noting to understand illnesses and the mechanisms of illness, but modern medicine often overlooks the underlying reasons for their emergence. Evolutionary medicine We argue that understanding the history of our ancestors and the reasons for the evolution of the disease can explain the prevalence of the disease and provide insights for clinical care.

This evolutionary perspective opposes the “bioethnocentrism” of. Modern medicine— The idea of ​​being “healthy” or “normal” is mainly based on the offspring of Northern or Western Europe. Our world population is so diverse that it makes no sense to have one definition of “normal”.

For example, inability to digest lactose, resistance to malaria, human affinity for high fat, sweet food All are products of evolution. Examining these conditions through an evolutionary lens can provide unique insights into how we understand the disease and how we can redefine “normal”. I will.

Lactose intolerance

Lactose intolerance It occurs when lactose (lactose) cannot be digested in adulthood. This can cause nausea, cramps, gas and diarrhea and is considered a medical condition.

Lactose is broken down by the enzyme lactase.Adult production of lactase Human population The livestock was domesticated about 10,000 years ago. These populations were found in idyllic communities in Northern and Central Europe, and Africa. Milk is a food rich in calories and nutrition. This means that those who can digest lactose will be more nutritious and have more chances of survival and reproduction.

Mutations that allow adult digestion of lactose have gradually spread over generations within these populations. However, people with ancestors who did not regularly raise and milk livestock, such as the indigenous peoples of North and South America and most Asians, do not have this ability.In fact, roughly 65% of adults worldwide remain lactose intolerant..

For 65 percent of World population Why is it treated as a disease when lactose cannot be digested? There is nothing “wrong” for people with lactose intolerance. No intervention is required other than avoiding or limiting the consumption of dairy products.Evolution tells us that lactose Intolerance is completely normal. We simply need to redefine the disease.

Microscopic images of some normal and sickle cells. Credits: Janice Haney Carr / CDC / Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia



Biting erythrocytosis

Humans share Long evolutionary history of malaria-causing parasites (Plasmodium malaria). Malaria infects and kills millions of people each year. Over time, humans have evolved adaptations to combat parasites. One of these indications is a mutation in the beta hemoglobin gene.

There are two versions of the beta hemoglobin gene. One is normal, the other is a mutation that causes sickle cells.Having a copy of the mutated gene gives resistance to malaria, but people who have two copies of the mutated gene also suffer from malaria. Biting erythrocytosis (SCD).

SCD is a hereditary disease that causes dominant crescent-shaped red blood cells that cannot effectively transport oxygen. People with SCD can experience anemia, acute pain, organ damage, and other life-threatening symptoms.

If Natural selection If you remove the mutations that adversely affect reproduction and survival, the mutated beta-hemoglobin-like genes should disappear or become very rare. However, sickle cell disease is relatively common, especially among people who are descendants of some parts of Africa.

The advantage of being resistant to malaria comes at the expense of a high proportion of SCD in the population. The choice of malaria resistance is so strong that several mutations that cause SCD occur independently in different parts of Africa.

The epidemic of malaria in these areas Biting erythrocytosis It mainly attacks people with African ancestry.The· Social impact Of this Evolutionary history It’s profound. The lack of awareness of racial differences in SCD combined with common symptoms means that the disease is easily overlooked by Western practitioners.

Understanding the evolutionary origins of this condition should be used both to educate healthcare professionals and to dismantle the biological ethnocentrism of medicine.

Disagreement illness

One of the basic concepts of evolutionary medicine is the idea that our bodies adapt to pre-industrial lifestyles and bring about a “mismatch” with the current environment.Diseases caused by this are properly called Mismatch disease..

The ancestors of our hunter-gatherers have adapted to craving energy-dense foods and conserving physical energy. However, these traits are no longer advantageous in post-industrial societies and are associated with conditions such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. Credit: Shutterstock



Underlying many of these mismatch diseases is the energy imbalance brought about by post-industrial societies. Eat too much and move too little. Humans are adapted to avoid negative energy balances (which consume more calories than we eat) to reduce reproductive success and survival.

This requires reduced physical activity or increased food consumption. For this reason, Humans are adapting to be quite lazy,and Longing for energy-dense foods..

These adaptations were not a problem when food was not very abundant and required considerable effort to obtain. Basically, obesity is the result of this positive energy imbalance. Type 2 diabetes is also the result of energy imbalances, Often caused by chronic intake of high-sugar and high-fat diets.

The· Difficulties associated with reducing diabetes and obesity It is the result of the modern environment. The most abundant foods are high in fat and sugar and low in fiber.Wild meat and plant-based foods Consumed by the hunter-gatherer society It is currently being replaced by super-processed and refined foods.

In addition to this, modern activity levels are relatively low. Elevators, escalators and cars have reduced the need to consume energy. Activity levels are not as high as hunter-gatherers predict, but they go beyond the sedentary lifestyles of today.

Our preference for high-fat, high-sugar, and salty foods is the result of adaptation to avoid negative energy balance.It’s important to imagine it food Those who had a genetically determined preference for energy-rich foods would have had evolutionary advantages.

These mismatch diseases emphasize how quickly human cultural development has outpaced human evolution, and the negative effects of simple living.

Why is it important?

Understanding the evolution of humans and disease addresses the underlying foundations of disease, disease Vulnerability due to ancestral diversity.

To provide better medical care to the entire community, we need a deeper understanding of our evolution. Before medicine can move forward, we must understand where we are from.

