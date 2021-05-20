Health
Avoid these exercises if you want to lower your blood pressure
As our friend ETNT Health Deaths due to high blood pressure (when intravascular pressure is too high) reportedly increased by a staggering 11% in 2020. Blood pressure-related deaths outweigh influenza, pneumonia, and heart-related deaths. Illness, and stroke.have High blood pressure Put your body at risk of several dangerous side effects, including aneurysms, heart attacks, kidney problems, dementia, metabolic syndrome, and-yes-early death.
Some lifestyle changes can help lower blood pressure, such as resting overnight, monitoring sodium intake, and reducing alcohol. However, one of the best ways to get your blood pressure back to a healthy level is to exercise.
According to a new study published in American Journal of Preventive MedicineIf you are looking to maximize your heart health and keep your blood pressure low enough until old age, you should at least Medium intensity exercise for 5 hours (or 300 minutes) each week. If it sounds a lot, then yes.After all, the latest guidelines from US Department of Health and Human Services Advise adults to aspire to do moderate intensity exercise for at least 150 to 300 minutes each week to enjoy the health benefits of exercise.
In any case, if you want to lower your blood pressure, it’s helpful to know that no matter how long you do, not all exercises are actually done in the same way. Some are great, others are not. Read on to find out which one is right for you.And see here for better workouts you might want to try Secret exercise tricks for flatter abs after age 40..
According to charity health experts Blood pressure UKThe best exercises to lower blood pressure are aerobic exercises such as cycling, walking fast, swimming, dancing, gardening, tennis and jogging. “Aerobic exercise is a repetitive, rhythmic movement that causes the heart, lungs, blood vessels, and muscles to function,” explains the expert. “They use large muscle groups in the body, such as legs, shoulders and arms. Gardening such as walking, jogging, swimming, dancing and digging are all aerobic exercises.”
However, the site also lists some exercises that are not very good at lowering blood pressure.
We don’t recommend short-term, ultra-intense exercise, says BloodPressure UK. “They raise your blood pressure very quickly and overload your heart and blood vessels.”
The organization states that exercises such as sprinting, weightlifting and squash fall into this category.
“Weightlifting can temporarily raise blood pressure,” he said. Mayo Clinic.. “This increase can be dramatic, depending on the weight you lift, but weightlifting can also provide long-term benefits to blood pressure that outweigh the risk of a temporary surge for most people. There is. The pressure is uncontrolled and exceeds the mercury column 180/110 mm (mm Hg). “And see here for more exercise advice. Secret exercise tips to keep your weight down forever..
“Extreme sports such as scuba diving and parachuting can be dangerous if blood pressure is not controlled,” writes an expert at Blood Pressure UK. “You will need a medical certificate from your doctor to start or continue with them.”
by Mayo ClinicWith moderate intensity physical activity for about 30 minutes daily, “you can lower your blood pressure by about 5-8 mmHg.”According to the aforementioned study of American Journal of Preventive Medicine, You should be eager to do moderate intensity exercise for at least an hour each day.
So which is it?
Well, according to Published brand new research In British Journal of Sports Medicine, There are certain formulas that you can apply to your own life, and researchers say they are much more accurate to you.
This works as follows: Just perform 3 minutes of “medium to intense” exercise every time you sit down each day. (If you can’t do more intense exercise, you can do “12 minutes of light exercise” every hour.) You don’t have to exercise for 3 minutes every hour, but add up. If you sit for 7 hours each day, you should do moderate to intense exercise (such as fast walking) for at least 21 minutes each day. According to researchers, this can extend your life by 30%.And don’t miss out on more ways to add years to your life The secret way of sitting can prolong your life, experts say..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
