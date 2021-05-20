Health
Pediatricians join LDH and encourage parents to protect their children with the COVID vaccine
In an open letter released Thursday, May 20, state pediatricians are urging parents and caregivers to protect eligible children from COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine.
In the letter, pediatricians argue that vaccines are needed to ensure safe return to school and summer activities for students.
They also state that vaccines are essential for family protection.
This letter contains a signer representing the Louisiana branch of the American Academy of Pediatrics. LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine; Train University School of Medicine; Oxner Health; Hour Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and LSU Health Shreveport.
The FDA last week approved an emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for this age group, and the CDC recommended the use of the vaccine. [t.e2ma.net] For this age group on May 12th.
Read the full letter Here Or see below.
“As pediatricians, we share your goal of keeping your children healthy and safe. The health and well-being of all children in Louisiana is our greatest responsibility and priority. We Is proud of the many families who volunteered to participate in the research and brought us a safe and effective vaccine to fight COVID-19. They all we all have our children. We volunteered to have the opportunity to protect us, and thus everyone else in our family. For adolescents over the age of 12 and their families, that opportunity is now here.
The FDA’s recent approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine between the ages of 12 and 15 and the strong recommendations of the CDC add essential tools to a proven strategy that has kept children safe over the past year. .. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to be safe and provides a strong immune response against the virus, especially in adolescence. Importantly, it has also been shown to significantly reduce the chances of unknowingly infecting someone else with the virus. Thankfully, the most important challenges for 2020-21 are now behind us, and the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be the “normal” we all seek from our children and families. Brings hope.
Most children are spared serious complications, but many are infected with COVID-19 and some are hospitalized and die. COVID-19 has spread throughout the family, causing fear, confusion, and sacrifice. Sadly, COVID-19 has already killed more than 10,000 Louisianas, including seven children. Vaccination of adults and children is necessary to prevent the continued spread of this virus in our community and the emergence of variants that could prolong this pandemic.
Due to their social nature, teens have proven to be highly effective spreaders of COVID-19. The availability of COVID vaccines aged 12 to 15 will make the next school year safer and more normal, but only if families and adolescents choose to be vaccinated.
As summer begins, parents of children over the age of 12 are strongly advised to find a place in their area where COVID-19 vaccine is available and schedule their child’s vaccination as soon as possible. This is especially important for those who attend summer camps, travel, spend time with friends, work in the summer, or return to school in August. Vaccination against COVID-19 is important for the health of all children.
The past year has brought challenges and confusion to all of our lives, especially our children. It is our greatest honor to navigate these unprecedented times with you and your family to ensure the well-being of all children. As we navigated together through the horrifying days of this pandemic’s early days, we are here to help your children return to their normal sensations. Therefore, it is recommended that all children over the age of 12 be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to catch up with other vaccinations that may be overdue. If you have any questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, schedule a visit or call your pediatrician to discuss your concerns.
We know and many Louisianas will agree that the risk of your child and your family remaining unvaccinated is too great. “
