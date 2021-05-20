Research Discovers Longevity Benefits Of Exercise “Short Eruptions”

More Steps you take every day, Whether they are short gushes or all at once, can lead to longer lifespans, New research suggests..

Walking with an attack of 10 minutes or more seems to have the greatest impact on life expectancy, but shorter walks can also contribute if there are many of them, researchers say Epidemiology, Prevention of the American Heart Association A meeting reported Thursday on Lifestyle and Cardiovascular Health.

“This is just one study, but it suggests that people have a lot of flexibility in how they accumulate physical activity throughout the day,” said study lead author Chris Moore today.

Moore, a PhD student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said: And that is more feasible for more people, especially those who were older women like the participants in this study. Older adults have many barriers to doing more structured exercise. “

Studies suggest that people can exercise enough to extend their lifespan with just a little more walking distance, Moore said. “For example, if you want to park a little further away from the building, you can take more steps,” he said.

Most of the early work, according to Moore, relied on memories of how much people walked. The new study is an accelerometer, a device that captures movements from 16,732 participants in a women’s health study (a national study focused on disease prevention) for 4-7 days from 2011 to 2015. Based on experiments wearing. All studies were over 60 years (mean age 72 years) and most were non-Hispanic white women.

The researchers categorized the total number of steps each woman took in performing the analysis into two groups. There was almost no interruption during a seizure of 10 minutes or more, and shorts were worn during daily activities such as climbing stairs and walking. And from the car.

Moore and his colleagues tracked deaths from all causes and tracked women for an average of six years until December 31, 2019. Overall, 804 deaths occurred during the entire study period (2011-2019).

Even if most of the steps were sporadic, women who took more steps in short spurts lived longer. The greatest impact was experienced by women who took more than 2,000 steps in a seizure of 10 minutes or more, in addition to 3,000 steps in a short spurt. These women had a 32% reduction in mortality risk during the course of the study.

In future studies, Moore has taken many steps, but wants to find out more about women who have seizures, mostly less than 10 minutes.

Dr. Seth Martin, a cardiologist and associate professor at Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, said:

“It doesn’t have to be planned, and you don’t have to make time,” Martin said. “It can be achieved by living life, climbing stairs and walking further to the car. It all sums up during the day. It’s amazing how fast steps are added here and there, little by little. That is. “

Martin advised that walking at a vigorous pace is the best way to take full advantage of these gait surges. “I want to raise my heart rate a little,” he said.

“These results should drive us to think about where in our daily lives we have the opportunity to take more steps,” Martin said. “It’s also beneficial to have a dedicated match, but if you’re well below your goal and you’re good at it, you have to start somewhere.”

