Scientists make mini-heart chambers from stem cells | Science

In our lab in Vienna, we used stem cells to create thousands of small heart-like structures. Each miniature heart, called a “cardioid,” is sesame-sized and has a beating hollow chamber.

Cardioids differ from past heart-like inventions created by scientists using outer scaffolds and cells that move around, such as building walls out of brick. These works are not very useful for studying realistic heart structures and diseases.

Cardioids listed in the journal today cell Develop without guidance like training wheels on the outer scaffold. Instead, scientists have introduced a series of chemicals into stem cells that play an important role in the development of the heart. Cardioids grow from a bundle of stem cells into a millimeter-wide water balloon in just one week. Most cardioids closely resemble the left ventricle, the largest ventricle of the heart.

“You can see that the shape of the cells is changing. [while they grow] And that’s really great, but when they actually do something, it’s on a different level, “said Nora Papai, a biologist and co-author of the study at the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Austrian Academy of Sciences. say. “They start cramping on the 5th day or so, and on the 7th day you will see this amazing pace of beating.”

In the future, mini-versions of the human heart raised in these laboratories can be used to study heart development and heart disease. This replaces the current method of using the heart of laboratory animals.

Cardioids are a type of organoid, a miniature version of a laboratory-grown organ for use in research.There are some similarities Miniature brain, Miniature guts And almost all other major organs. However, self-organizing cardiac organoids developed solely from stem cells and chemical signals have never been created.

Unlike the heart, cardioids are not connected to the circulatory system, so there is no plumbing to or from the cavity. Also, unlike the Heart, which has four chambers, the Cardioid has only one chamber. However, the similarities with the heart go beyond the small heartbeat of the cardioid. The cardioid has the same three layers as the natural heart, the chamber of which is filled with fluid.

Cardioids can also be used in environments that stress most of the cell masses bound to the test tube. Researchers understood this because of a transportation accident. The package got stuck at the airport when I sent a batch of cardioids to a colleague who wanted to use cardioids to study the pandemic coronavirus. Cardioids swam in nutrient-filled liquids for four days at room temperature before arriving at their destination.

“They were still beating,” says Sasha Menjan, a researcher at Cardioid’s Institute for Molecular Biology. Careless stress testing has shown how robust the cardioid is. “When they are formed, they are happy. Of course, the process of formation is more delicate.”

Cardioid starts like this Versatile Stem cells can be transformed into any cell in the body with the proper instructions from the environment. The research team used six chemicals in the experiment that are known to be important for the development of the human heart. Other attempts to create heart-like organoids used only two or three elements and often included non-heart cells in the final product. Menjan suspects that some stem cells may become fraudulent and grow into other cells because they have not been fully instructed. According to Menjan, using all six elements was the key to Cardioid’s success. This has allowed researchers to control many pathways of molecular development.

When the team first designed the experiment, they were trying to develop stem cells into heart cells in a two-dimensional sheet, but the cells did not remain flat as they grew. The cells continued to buckle and did not stick to the bottom of the dish, even with a layer of material such as glue on top.

Therefore, co-author Stefan Jahnel suggested that cells grow in three-dimensional space instead. After that, the cells had a space that shaped like a balloon.

Once a reliable way to create cardioids was available, researchers began using cardioids to test the heart’s response to a variety of injuries. They created several cardioids with genetic mutations and found that they resulted in smaller cardioids with proportionally less space allocated to the chamber. This is the beginning of a study of cardiac defects in early human development that affects about 2 percent of children.

“Women don’t even know they’re pregnant by that stage, so there’s no way to see this in human embryos at that stage,” says Menjan. Cardioid mimics the appearance of the embryonic heart after about the first month of development. Therefore, cardioids may be useful in the study of defects such as hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Hypoplastic left heart syndrome appears early in the outbreak and is fatal without invasive surgery.

The team also tested how cardioids recover from a simulated heart attack.

“During a heart attack, nearly a billion cells die, but they don’t just disappear,” says Papai. To mimic the effects of many dead cells left on the cardioid, Papai et al. Used a thin metal rod about the same size as the pin used to remove the SIM card from a smartphone and soaked it in liquid nitrogen to Fahrenheit. I made it reach minus 320 degrees. ..

“When you hold it in a cell, the area disappears quickly because of the very low temperature, but it doesn’t disappear when the cell dies,” says Papai. The cells stay behind the cardioid and the cardioid begins to recover.

Some cardioids designed to resemble the fetal heart could be regenerated in living cells. However, more mature heart-like cardioids with the addition of an outer layer developed a layer of collagen, such as scar tissue, instead. Scar tissue does not pump or move like healthy heart tissue and can cause problems in people who have had a heart attack over time. However, scientists have discovered that some cardioids regenerate and want to begin researching the detailed mechanism of the method and find ways to create better treatments after a heart attack.

















“Surprisingly, Menjan and colleagues overcome major hurdles in this area to produce self-organizing human cardioids by utilizing the usual rules of heart development,” said Massachusetts Institute of Technology biology. Academia engineer, Raleigh Boyer writes. By email, I wasn’t involved in a new study.

This study brings an area “one step closer” to the creation of lab models for studying organ development and disease, but it is important to have a model with all the blood vessels, ventricles, and nerves of the actual heart. No progress has been seen yet.

The research team is currently patented Cardioid and hopes that this work will provide a useful way to study heart development and test new drugs for heart disease. The team has already discovered that cardioids can react to the chemistry of the environment in the same way as the heart.

“This is a bit creepy, but what’s amazing is that they can be stimulated and hit faster,” says Menjan. “If you do these tests, for example add adrenaline, all the tests wake up and start beating very quickly, and this is the same drug you use to relieve a patient from a heart attack.”