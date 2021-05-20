Health
According to experts, this year is a season of intense ticks hitting New Jersey. That’s why we were able to see the big numbers.
New Jersey has been a hotspot for ticks and Lyme disease for decades, with no signs of change this summer.
The tick season is beginning to take off in New Jersey, with May, June and July being considered the major months for the Nymphal black-footed tick (deer tick). Lyme diseaseAccording to the Monmouth County Mosquito Commission’s Tick-borne Disease Program.
Cases of Lyme disease have been a little depressed in the last few years. In 2019, the number was 3,622, down from 4,000 in 2018 and set a new record of 5,092 in 2017. This is the latest year when State Department data is available. Still, the incidence of 40.8 cases per 100,000 in New Jersey is almost four times higher than the incidence of 10.8 cases nationwide.
The condition that New Jersey residents need to carefully check for mites after spending time outside seems to be ripe for another year, but only 25% to 40% of black-footed mites infect the disease. It is worth noting that you can.
Matthew Ardema, an entomologist and assistant professor of biology, said: At Montclair State University. “The winter we just passed was relatively mild — above average temperatures compared to normal, which are good conditions for the survival of mites. From my personal observations this spring, mites are quite prevalent. I am. “
New Jersey ranks third in the country after New York and Pennsylvania in cases of Lyme disease from 1990 to 2018. Nationally, 95% of cases are in the northeast and upper Midwest.
New jersey Summer-like temperature According to AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham, the state’s tick problem will certainly grow exponentially this week.
“I’m definitely going to be devoted to this year being another active year for the entire tick season,” Buckingham said. “There was some cold in February, but it wasn’t cold enough to kill the larvae buried underground. Hiking and other things this week as temperatures rise to summer-like levels. It can be bad news for anyone trying to participate in outdoor activities. “
However, there is one caveat. According to Aardema, mites breed in warm, rainy weather, so the prolongation of dryness that New Jersey is currently experiencing should help reduce mite populations.
“The more ones, the happier the ticks, the more they want to feed and the more they breed,” he said.
A pest control company reported that mites were particularly troublesome this spring in Chatham, Parsippany and Livingston.
The counties of Hunterdon, Warren and Sussex have the highest incidence of Lyme disease in recent years. Morris County had the highest number of cases in 2019 with 426 cases, followed by Monmouth County with 369 cases and Hunterdon County with 339 cases. In 2018, Monmouth recorded 506 cases. Morris had 472 and Hunterdon had 335.
However, Lyme disease is not the only disease of concern for tick-borne disease.
2019, 80 year old New Jersey man Died of Powassan, a tick-borne virus.. His death was only the second related to Poissan in New Jersey since the virus was first discovered in New Jersey in 2013.
The more common symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, headache, malaise, and a skin rash called lupus erythema.
The reasons for the problem of ticks and Lyme disease in New Jersey are complex, but Ardema says that the fragmented landscapes of state parks, small forests and urban areas are like ticks, a large population of deer and mice. Suggested to promote.
“Exotic animals that help relieve the burden of illnesses such as possums and skunks are less common,” he said. “The two most problematic animals in our state in terms of maintaining the burden of disease are deer and mice.”
Meteorologist Buckingham said milder winter temperatures may also be a factor, as mites can survive throughout the winter.
“As a general trend, the number of Lyme diseases is higher in the northern regions as temperatures rise slowly but steadily,” he said.
