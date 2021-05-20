Health
COVID deaths in Texas exceed 50,000
State officials said 50,051 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded since the follow-up began at the start of the pandemic.
Dallas — Editor’s Note: The video above explains how the state reports the death of COVID-19.
Texas has set a tough milestone. More than 50,000 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic chase began last year. Official data shows.
This corresponds to the total population of Galveston.
California is the only other state in the United States that has recorded similar deaths. According to data from the CDC. The death toll there exceeded 61,000.
Florida has the third highest death toll, but is far behind both Texas and California, killing more than 36,000 people.
Texas per capita is far superior to other US states, but about 172 people die for every 100,000 people in the state. According to CDC data.. In New Jersey, the state with the highest number of deaths per capita, that figure is 292 per 100,000.
The vaccine has become widely available throughout Texas for people over the age of 12, but Texas recorded an average of about 40 COVID-19 deaths per day last week.
Governor Greg Abbott Prohibition of mask obligations on most government agencies, Including school, and End of federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits.
Over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded across the United States in the last seven days alone. Every CDC.. More than 584,000 Americans have died and nearly 33 million patients have died in the country since the pandemic began.
According to state data, Texas has recorded 2,504,484 cases so far. About 2,100 people are hospitalized.
The news comes at the same time that Dallas County reports the first case of a COVID variant. First detected in India..
According to a news release, scientists at the UT Southwestern Medical Center have discovered two cases of variants using “next-generation sequencing technology and targeted PCR testing.”
Dallas County officials said the two who tested positive for this variant had no recent travel history.
Persons currently vaccinated with COVID-19 need to remain protected from the first detected subspecies in India, UT Southwestern officials said.
Health professionals pointed out that the higher the vaccination rate, the less infection and the less chance that the mutant will spread and form.
In addition, vaccines help protect infected people from serious illness and death, medical professionals explained, “emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts to encourage vaccination.”
More than 12 million people in the state have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 9.5 million have been fully vaccinated against the virus. According to the state data. It accounts for about 50% of the state’s population over the age of 12 and receives at least one dose.
Vaccines have become widely available at most major pharmacies throughout Texas and hub sites throughout the state. For more information on how to get vaccinated at the hub site click here.
WFAA reporter William Joy contributed to this story.
