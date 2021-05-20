Health
Will COVID-19 eventually become a seasonal obstruction?
May 20, 2021 10:00 AM
Scientists at the University of Utah are modeling potential futures for COVID-19.
Within the next decade, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can only cause a common cold-like cough and snuff, and can be nothing more than annoying. That potential future is predicted by mathematical models that incorporate lessons learned from current pandemics about how our body’s immunity changes over time.Scientists at the University of Utah have conducted research and are now in the journal Virus..
“This represents a future that may not yet be fully addressed,” says Dr. Fred Adler, a professor of mathematics and biological sciences in the United States. .. “
Findings suggest that changes in the disease may be caused by adaptation of the immune response rather than changes in the virus itself. Adler was a senior author of the publication, along with Alexander Beams, the first author and graduate student of the University of Utah’s Department of Mathematics and Epidemiology, and co-author of the Department, Rebecca Bateman.
SARS-CoV-2, the deadly coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is the most well-known member of the virus family, while other seasonal coronaviruses are endemic in human populations. It’s much better. Some evidence indicates that one of the relatives responsible for these colds may have been severely ill and caused an outbreak of the “Russian flu” in late 2019.th century. Due to this similarity, scientists at the University of Utah wondered if the severity of SARS-CoV-2 could be reduced over time as well.
“As long as we train our immune system to fight severe infections, we have shown that mild infections win.”
To test the idea, they built a mathematical model that incorporated evidence of the body’s immune response to SARS-CoV-2, based on the following data from the current pandemic.
- There may be a dose response between viral exposure and the severity of the disease.
- People exposed to a small amount of virus are more likely to be infected with mild COVID-19 and shed a small amount of virus.
- In contrast, adults exposed to large amounts of the virus are more susceptible to severe illness and shed more virus.
- Masking and social distance reduce the dose of virus.
- It is unlikely that a child will develop a serious illness.
- Adults infected or vaccinated with COVID-19 are protected from serious illness.
Running several versions of these scenarios has shown that the three mechanisms are combined to create a situation in which the rate of population growth is predisposed to mild illness in the long run. Scientists felt that change was important enough and that new terminology was needed. In this scenario, SARS-CoV-2 is “Just Another Seasonal Coronavirus”, or JASC for short.
“In the early days of the pandemic, no one had ever seen a virus,” Adler explains. “Our immune system was unprepared.” The model, whether pre-infection or vaccination, is that as more adults become partially immune, the next 10 severe infections It shows that it almost disappears in the year. Ultimately, only children are exposed to the virus for the first time and, of course, are less susceptible to serious illness.
“The new approach here is to recognize the competition that is occurring between mild and severe COVID-19 infections and ask which type is long-lasting,” says BEAMS. “As long as we train our immune system to fight severe infections, we have shown that mild infections win.”
The model does not explain all the potential effects on the trajectory of the disease. For example, COVID-19 can be exacerbated if a new viral variant overcomes partial immunity. In addition, the prediction relies on the main assumption that the model is holding up.
“The next step is to compare the model’s predictions with the latest disease data to assess which direction we are heading in when the pandemic is occurring,” Adler says. “Does things look bad or good? Is the proportion of mild cases increasing? I know that can affect social decision-making. “
The study is “Will SARS-CoV-2 be just another seasonal coronavirus?Was supported by COVID MIND 2020 and a seed grant from the University of Utah, Vice President of Research and Immunology, Inflammation and Infectious Diseases Initiative.
