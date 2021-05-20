Severe Covids are often more deadly in Africa than in other parts of the world





Africans who become severely ill with Covid-19 are more likely to die than patients in other parts of the world, according to a report published Thursday in the medical journal The Lancet. The report is based on data from 64 hospitals in 10 countriesIs the first extensive study of what happens to critically ill Covid patients in Africa, the authors say. The increased risk of death applies only to those who have become seriously ill and not to all who have the disease. Overall, the rate of illness and mortality from Covid in Africa appears to be lower than in other parts of the world. However, as in other regions, these findings suggest that deaths may worsen if the virus begins to spread more rapidly in Africa. According to a Lancet study, of the 3,077 critically ill patients admitted to African hospitals, 48.2% died within 30 days, compared to a global average of 31.5%.

The study was observational and the researchers tracked the patient’s progression, but did not experiment with treatment. The work was carried out by a large team called the Covid-19 Critical Care Outcomes Researcher in Africa. Mortality in severely ill Covid patients may be even higher than in studies across Africa, according to researchers. This is because much of the information comes from relatively well-equipped hospitals, and 36% of those facilities have better resources in South Africa and Egypt than in many other African countries. In addition, patients in this study have an average age of 56 years, younger than many other severely ill Covid patients, and may have a higher non-study mortality rate. The other eight countries surveyed were Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger and Nigeria. Leaders from 16 other African countries also agreed to participate, but did not eventually participate. Resources for high mortality include resources such as surge capacity in the intensive care unit, equipment to measure patient oxygen levels, dialysis machines, and so-called ECMO devices that pump oxygen into the bloodstream of patients with severely damaged lungs. Includes a shortage of. Even ventilators are not enough to keep them alive. However, there were also obvious failures in using the available resources, the study authors suggested. Proning (turning the patient to the stomach to help breathing) was underutilized and was performed only on about one-sixth of the patients who needed it.

Almost 16% of hospitals had ECMO, which was provided to less than 1% of patients. Similarly, 68% of sites could use dialysis to treat common renal failure in severe Covid cases, but only 10% of critically ill patients received dialysis. Half of the patients who died were not given oxygen, but the authors of the study said they had little data to explain why. “In Africa, it is common to have expensive equipment that does not work due to poor maintenance or a lack of skilled personnel,” said a Lancet editorial by an expert not involved in the study. According to an editorial, a 2017 report by the Tropical Health and Education Trust found that about 40% of African medical devices were unavailable. Another factor is that few physicians in Africa are trained in lung and critical care, which are considered essential in the treatment of Covid patients. As in other studies, chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and diseases that affect the heart, kidneys, and liver have increased the risk of death from Covid. This study was the first to cover the majority of people living with HIV, which almost doubled the risk of death. “Our data suggest that HIV / AIDS is an important risk factor for Covid-19 mortality,” the report said. However, the authors also stated that there was no data on how the severity of HIV infection affects risk. An unexpected finding in this study was that, unlike Covid patients in other parts of the world, African men are less likely to die than women. The results suggest that women in Africa are at higher risk than women in other regions. The authors suggested that African women may face “barriers to access to care and restricted or biased care in severe cases.” The editorial asked if the new variant could be causing the high mortality found in the study, but “this is a long time to answer on a continent with a serious lack of sequencing. This is a question that can take place. “

