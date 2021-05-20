1,542 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths





Chicago (CBS) —Illinois reported the lowest average infection rate from COVID-19 over two months on Thursday, as state-wide hospitalizations for the virus fell to a low in almost seven weeks. The Illinois Public Health Service reported 1,542 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 42 deaths on Thursday. Since the inception of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,371,884 cases, including 22,536 deaths. Illinois has seen an average of 1,460 new COVID cases per day in the past week, down 37% from two weeks ago. The deaths reported in the state on Thursday are: -Coles County: One man from the 80’s -Cook County: 1 woman in her 50s, 2 men in her 50s, 1 woman in her 60s, 2 women in her 70s, 7 men in her 70s, 1 man in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s 1 person, 1 woman over 100 years old -DeWitt County: 1 woman in her 60s, 1 man in her 70s -Henry County: One woman in her 60s -Kane County: One man from the 70’s -Kankakee County: A woman from the 70’s -Lake County: One man from the 80’s -LaSalle County: One woman in the 80’s -Livingston County: One Woman in the 70’s -Logan County: 1 man in his 60s -Macon County: One man in the 90’s -McHenry County: 1 man in his 60s -Peoria County: 1 man in his 30s -Rock Island County: 1 woman in her 50s, 1 man in her 70s -Sangamon County: 1 man in his 50s -Stephenson County: One Woman in the 70’s -Tazewell County: 1 man in his 60s -Vermilion County: A woman from the 70’s -Will County: 1 man in his 60s, 1 man in his 70s, 1 woman in his 80s -Winnebago County: 1 man in his 40s, 1 man in his 50s, 1 man in his 60s, 1 woman in his 80s The state-wide average 7-day case positive rate has dropped to 2.2%, the lowest since March 17. As of Wednesday night, a total of 1,488 coronavirus patients were admitted to Illinois. This is the lowest number of patients since April 2nd. Illinois has averaged 1,556 hospitalizations per day in the past week, down 23% from two weeks ago. Meanwhile, daily vaccinations lag behind the peak in April. In Illinois, the average number of vaccinations per day for the past week was 65,998, down 50% from its peak on April 12. In Illinois, the average number of vaccinations per day has fluctuated over the past few weeks, fluctuating between about 57,000 and 87,000 per day since the end of April. As of Wednesday night, a total of 4,935,680 people in Illinois were fully vaccinated, accounting for nearly 39% of the population. According to IDPH, 47% of all adults in Illinois are fully vaccinated, and 64% of all adults are vaccinated at least once. Copyright 2021 WIFR. all rights reserved.

