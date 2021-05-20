



Annie, a tame Rhode Island Red Chicken, is about to eat a newly molted Periodical Cicada on May 20, 2021 in Takoma Park, Maryland. Photo: Chip Somode Villa (((Getty Images). It seems that the time has come for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to play the role of buzz kills.In the midst of a new outbreak of Salmonella A bacterium associated with pet birds, the CDC warns feather lovers: Do not smooth or snuggle backyard chickens, ducks, or a variety of other poultry. Other animals like birds and turtles carry on a regular basis Salmonella Bacteria, usually without getting sick. But when people encounter these bacteria through contact with animals, their by-products (poop), or the surfaces they touch, they are sometimes not so lucky. In people, Salmonella Infections can cause severe but usually self-limiting symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and gastric spasm. According to the CDC, there are at least 163 cases. Salmonella Infectious diseases in 43 states trace From mid-February of this year to birds in the backyard. Of these cases, 34 were hospitalized, but none died. However, the actual number of cases can be much higher, as most people with mild symptoms recover spontaneously and do not seek medical care or testing. Still, the new outbreak was enough for the CDC to get a “Don’t Kiss Chickens” signout from storage. Don’t kiss any cute bird. graphic: CDC “Don’t kiss or snuggle up to poultry in the backyard, or eat or drink around the poultry. This can spread Salmonella in your mouth and make you sick,” the CDC said in a recommendation updated Thursday. I warned you. G / O media may receive fees Other CDC Approval Tips to Avoid Catch Salmonella From Your Herd: Keep your birds and related supplies such as their feed clearly away from your home. Wash your hands with soap and water immediately after touching a bird, egg, or house.And Bacteria tend to contaminate eggs, so cook eggs thoroughly without using broken eggs. Children under the age of 5 are especially at risk of serious illnesses from food poisoning, especially in the backyard. Salmonella.. This isn’t the first time the CDC has told people not to be overly familiar with their birds, but obviously it’s a message that endures repetition, not just pet birds. This year, Salmonella Link to Pet turtle And Wild songbird..Really as cute as all of us Animal companion In general, it is probably best to avoid contact with the lips.

