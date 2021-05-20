Stressful presidential elections can affect heart health





The 2016 US presidential election may have exacerbated the heart problems of people who underlie cardiovascular disease. According to two new studies suggesting that the stress and anger experienced by some during the election can be detrimental to heart health.

Studies have shown that campaigns and elections may have increased potentially life-threatening arrhythmias and exacerbated high blood pressure in people with a history of these conditions. A study was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association on Thursday. The second study will be presented Friday at the American Heart Association’s Virtual Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiac Metabolism Health Conference.

“Attention to mental health issues, including stress, is an important part of routine clinical care for people with heart disease and the general public,” said Lindsey A. Rothman, lead author of the JAHA study, in a news release. Said. Rosman is an assistant professor of cardiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “Being more aware of the potential stress of the presidential election may help many people,” she said. Rosman’s study was the first to investigate whether stressful elections could cause potentially life-threatening cardiac rhythms in people who have implanted heart devices at high risk for these events. did. Her team compared the heart rhythms of 2,436 adults with an average age of nearly 71 years between two weeks before the 2016 election and six weeks after four weeks. The study focused on people in North Carolina, a major fierce battle state subject to a large amount of negative political advertising and commentary. They found a 77% increased risk of periods when the heart beats too fast, too slow, or irregular. Increased risk of atrial arrhythmia by 82% – abnormal rhythm starting in the upper chamber of the heart. There is a 60% increased risk of the incidence of ventricular arrhythmias (abnormal rhythms that include the lower chamber of the heart that can lead to cardiac arrest).

"We also found that atrial fibrillation was a heavy burden, heart rate was irregular, and often rapid, which meant that patients spend more time on AFib per day during elections. "I will," said Rossman. "This is important because it can increase the risk of blood clots, stroke, and other heart-related complications." Neither the political party nor whether the person's priority candidate won was associated with changes in heart health. Rosman's team is using data from a national sample of adults to do similar research on the stress and heart events surrounding the 2020 US presidential election. In another study, researchers randomly selected national blood pressure data from a sampling of US adults six months before the 2016 presidential election, about a year before the new presidential election. Compared with data from the adult group. Results presented at the AHA meeting will be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal. Researchers have found that blood pressure levels have risen significantly between Mexican-Americans and black adults who already have high blood pressure (also known as high blood pressure) after the election. Blood pressure in adults, who were normal before the election, did not rise, but investigators said they were surprised. "We expected some changes among people who did not have high blood pressure before the election, but existing high blood pressure can have a significant impact on stress-related blood pressure fluctuations," he said. Principal research author Andrew Y. Fan said. In a news release. Fan is an assistant professor of clinical science at Fred Wilson Pharmacy University at High Point University in North Carolina. "Reliable blood pressure control during the election season may require close monitoring and follow-up by primary care professionals."

