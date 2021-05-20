Health
COVID booster that seems to be needed within a year
May 20, 2021-People who received Coronavirus vaccine In a hypothetical debate hosted by Axios, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that boosters are likely to be needed within a year of being fully vaccinated.
“I think it’s almost certain that you’ll need a booster within a year or so of getting a primary. [shot] For durability of protection against Coronavirus Generally not a lifetime. “
Pfizer CEO of double-dose COVID-19 vaccine Agreed with European partner BioNTech.
“The data I’m looking at supports the idea that boosters are likely to be needed between 8 and 12 months,” said Dr. Albert Bula.
Both Pfizer and Moderna say they are developing booster shots.Both companies surveyed last month vaccine Valid for at least 6 months.
According to the CDC, about 277 million vaccinations have been made, about 48% of people in the United States have been vaccinated at least once, and almost 38% of the United States have been fully vaccinated.
Fauci continued, saying that many Americans do not fully understand the CDC update. Face mask Guidance that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors.
“I think people are misunderstanding that this is a removal of mask mandates for everyone,” he told Axios. “We guarantee that vaccinated people can rest assured both outdoors and indoors.”
The CDC’s updated guidance has caused confusion since CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD announced it last week.
“People either read them quickly or listen to half of them. They feel we’re saying.” I don’t need a mask anymore. “That’s not what the CDC said. .. They said: If you are vaccinated, you can feel safe-you will not get infected outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people did not explicitly state that their masks should be thrown away. “
