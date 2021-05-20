Case studies suggest young people predisposed to chronic fatigue syndrome after COVID-19





As more adolescents and young adults are being treated for COVID-19, clinicians are concerned that these people will begin to show post-COVID (or “long-distance”) symptoms from a viral attack. I will. A recent Johns Hopkins medical review of three case studies found that one of the serious problems after COVID is myopathic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue, a complex multisystem disorder formerly known as chronic fatigue syndrome. It provides some of the first evidence that you may have a syndrome (ME / CFS).

The findings were published in the journal Frontiersin Medicine on April 29. “Three patients investigated (confirmed or likely to have COVID-19 infection early in the pandemic) had symptoms like ME / CFS within the first two weeks of the disease. “. Peter Row, MD, Director of the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Chronic Fatigue Clinic, Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “Six months after their illness, all three still met the criteria for being diagnosed with ME / CFS.” In a recent report, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that adolescents admitted with COVID-19 in US hospitals as a more contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the disease). And points out that the number of young adults is increasing. expand. Authorities said the surge in youthful cases could be the result of people aged 10 to 24 years who were last prioritized to obtain the coronavirus vaccine, and many qualified people were still injected. I think it is the result of the fact that it is not. The group is also likely to be involved in high-risk behavior, such as playing close sports or going to bars, according to the CDC. The three patients evaluated in a recent study were a 19-year-old man and two women aged 22 and 30, with COVID-19 symptoms beginning April-June 2020 and August-October. Was introduced to the Chronic Fatigue Clinic. Same year. Symptoms of orthostatic intolerance (a group of clinical symptoms associated with more than 90% of ME / CFS patients, such as fatigue, lightheadedness, and poor concentration) are prominent in all three of the first three COVID-19 diseases. did. Six months post-COVID symptomatology tests were performed on each patient to determine if ME / CFS could be diagnosed, including assessment of motor, neural function, and continuous orthostatic intolerance. .. All three easily met the criteria. Interestingly, according to Rowe, all three patients had relatively mild COVID-19 respiratory symptoms and did not require hospitalization, but nonetheless a more serious secondary of ME / CFS for all patients. It seems that it led to a problem. “This finding is consistent with previous studies in older patients with COVID-19 who showed fatigue that persisted for months after infection, regardless of the severity of the initial infection,” he explains. “This raises the question of how many cases of ME / CFS are before the COVID-19 pandemic may have been due to a mild, asymptomatic, or asymptomatic viral infection. [such as Epstein-Barr virus or human herpesvirus 6]Includes cases of adolescents, young adults, and the elderly. “ Rowe and his colleagues define the biological mechanism by which ME / CFS develops from COVID-19 and use that insight to treat patients with ME / CFS after COVID to return to their previous state. I feel that further research is needed to develop the strategy. Quality of life.

