Talking about the season of ticks with the University of Michigan

In Minnesota, the mite season comes along with summer. Many mites can carry bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can be harmful to humans, such as Lyme disease and anaplasmosis.by Minnesota Health MinistryIn 2018, there were 950 confirmed cases of Lyme disease and 496 confirmed or possible cases of anaplasmosis in Minnesota.

John Oliver of the University of Minnesota School of Public Health found outlook for this year’s tick season in Minnesota, the types of ticks and where they are most prevalent, what people should do to avoid ticks, and ticks. Answer questions about the case.

Q: Are there many ticks this year?

Professor Oliver: 2021 is becoming a bad year for mites, but this can change due to the ongoing dry weather. Many adult deer ticks are active in early spring, which may correspond to high levels of activity among very small immature mites. Dry weather and drought conditions, on the other hand, limit tick activity and reduce populations, especially for deer ticks. In some states with very dry seasons, ticks may be low later this year.

Q: What are the most common types of mites in Minnesota?

Professor Oliver: Deer ticks (Ixodes scapularis) and American dog ticks (“wood ticks”; Dermacentor variabilis) are common in Minnesota and often bite people and pets. Both species can transmit the disease, but deer ticks are more concerned because they are often infected with the bacteria that cause Lyme disease.

Q: Where are the most prevalent mites?

Professor Oliver: Deer ticks are most often found in forest areas because they require humid shelters, such as forest foliage layers. Deer ticks are spreading and becoming more common. They are now found in all forested counties in the state. Even in prairie areas, deer carry deer ticks to forested areas, so you should be aware of them after visiting the Minnesota forest area. Adult deer ticks are active in spring (April to June) and autumn (September to November) when temperatures are below freezing and there is no snow. Immature larvae are considered to be at high risk of disease because they are small and difficult to notice. Therefore, the larvae are often fed for long periods of time while remaining attached. They are mainly active in Minnesota from May to July.

Q: How can I prevent ticks from occurring? What should I do if I find a tick?

Professor Oliver: Tick-borne diseases are easier to prevent than cure. Insect repellents, including DEET, are also effective in repelling mites. If you spend a lot of time in your mite habitat, it may be worth treating your clothes with permethrin, a repellent / pesticide that acts on mites. Bacteria that cause Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases usually take several hours after the ticks attach to the food and enter the body. Daily tick checks greatly reduce the chance of getting Lyme disease when bitten.

If you find a tick biting you, use tweezers to grab the tick at the mouth that goes into your skin. Pull out the tick straight. Please do not crush your body. Be careful of your physical health after being bitten by a tick. If you experience symptoms such as a rash or flu, see a doctor and tell them that you have been bitten by a tick.

Q: What are you doing to advance your research on mites?

Professor Oliver: My research focuses on the interaction of mites with the bacteria they carry, and the distribution of mites in the upper Midwestern landscape, with the aim of improving human health and reducing human exposure to tick-borne diseases. I’m guessing. New pathogens are found relatively frequently in the Minnesota deer tick, and our lab is working to find out where and how new diseases occur. Mites also have a diverse and diverse microbiome, including both symbiotic bacteria that help mites and pathogens that cause disease. How pathogens and symbionts interact, and how these bacteria affect the ability of mites to survive and spread, is an unanswered question we are trying to answer. In the future, scientists will be able to manipulate mites to limit their ability to spread to new locations and to carry and infect pathogens such as the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. maybe.

John oliver Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota Faculty of Public Health.. His areas of expertise include vector infections, infectious diseases, mites, mosquitoes and Lyme disease.

