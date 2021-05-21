Coronavirus: Africa has the highest mortality rate among severe Covid-19 patients.

Africa Currently, it has the highest mortality rate in the world among adults who have become seriously ill after contracting. COVID-19, According to new data.

African Covid-19 Critical Care Outcomes Study (ACCCOS) Was announced in Lancet Between May and December 2020, we observed 64 hospitals in 10 African countries and recorded the deaths of 1,483 out of 3,077 patients due to respiratory illness. Mortality It is 48.2%, which is considerably higher than the world average of 31.5%.

The author attributed a disturbing discrepancy between the lack of intensive care units and the inadequate use of available ones, half of the patients died without oxygenation, and 68% of hospitals had access to renal dialysis. In contrast, critically ill patients (330 out of 3,073) actually received it.

“Our study is the first to provide a detailed and comprehensive overview of what is happening to people with severe Covid-19 disease in Africa, along with data from multiple countries and hospitals.” And Professor Bruce Biccard of Groote Schuur Hospital and University of Cape Town, co-leader of research.

“Unfortunately, it shows that our ability to provide adequate care is undermined by the lack of critical care beds and the limited resources in the intensive care unit.”

Recommendation

He added: “Poor access to potential life-saving interventions such as dialysis, pronational exercise (facing patients to improve breathing), and blood oxygen monitoring can contribute to the death of these patients. Eight patients have been discontinued or restricted. These findings help prioritize resources, guide the management of critically ill patients in resource-constrained environments around the world, and ultimately. Hopes to save lives. “

How before ACCCOS Coronavirus There was a shortage of influence on critically ill patients in Africa.

To address the evidence gap, the researchers found that human and hospital resources, underlying conditions, that may be related to mortality or survival over the age of 18 admitted to the continental intensive care unit, And aimed at identifying critical care interventions.

Their observational study Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria And South Africa, All participants received standard care and were followed up for at least 30 days unless they died or were discharged.

Modeling was used to identify risk factors associated with death.

The study estimates that dialysis delivery needs to be increased by about 7-fold and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) availability by about 14-fold to provide adequate care to critically ill patients. I will.

It turns out that people in existing conditions are at greatest risk.Chronic Kidney disease Or HIV / AIDS During chronic times, the chances of death have almost doubled Liver disease The risk of dying has more than tripled. Diabetes It was also associated with reduced survival. However, unlike previous studies, being male was not associated with increased mortality.

“The discovery that men did not produce worse results than women is unexpected,” said Dean Goparan, co-chief professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

“African women in this study may have been at increased risk of death due to barriers to access to care, or restrictions or biases in care and care in the case of serious illness.”

Compared to survivors, deceased patients also had a higher degree of organ dysfunction and were more likely to require respiratory and cardiovascular support upon admission to the intensive care unit.

Dr. Vanessa Musosa of Cams Central Hospital in Malawi said:

“Our young demographics mean that most African countries avoid the massive mortality rates found in many parts of the world, but inpatient mortality rates suffer from resource shortages. , Only half of the referrals are hospitalized for critical care due to bed shortage. Patient outcomes will continue to be severely impaired until the shortage of critical care resources is addressed. “