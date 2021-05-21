5 Tips for Controlling Seasonal Allergies





Fort Wayne, Indiana (WANE) – Spring and summer bring sunlight, greenery, and longer days, but can also cause sinus compression, headaches, itchy eyes, and respiratory problems. According to the recently announced Asthma and Allergy Foundation (AAFA), more than 50 million people suffer from nasal allergies, half of whom also have seasonal pollen allergies. List of the most challenging places in the country to live with allergies.. In Indiana, only Indianapolis is in the top 100, ranked 76 for spring allergies and 58 for autumn allergies. “I know what to avoid because it is very important to be aware of allergy / asthma triggers. Is your allergy or asthma redness caused by pollen, mold or ragweed?” Home Medicine David Mohan, MD, says with Lutheran Health Physicians. “If you are suffering from allergies during a particular season, taking antihistamines once daily without decongestants (with your doctor’s approval) or nasal corticosteroids is usually during the allergic season. Suitable for maintenance. ” If you or your family are suffering from hay fever or allergic rhinitis, the Lutheran Health Network shares tips to help control the symptoms. Leave pollen outside .. Take off your shoes at the door as much as possible to prevent pollen from spreading throughout the house.

.. Take off your shoes at the door as much as possible to prevent pollen from spreading throughout the house. Close the windows and dust the fans .. Despite the good weather, true patients should keep their windows closed to prevent allergens from entering. If you use a sealing fan, do a thorough spring cleaning. Replace air filters in your home and car.

.. Despite the good weather, true patients should keep their windows closed to prevent allergens from entering. If you use a sealing fan, do a thorough spring cleaning. Replace air filters in your home and car. Strengthen your immune system. Eat fresh, clean, nutritious foods and stay active. The healthier your immune system, the more your body is ready to fight histamine.

Eat fresh, clean, nutritious foods and stay active. The healthier your immune system, the more your body is ready to fight histamine. Pay attention to the number of pollen. Changes daily – Look up the day’s count by zip code. www.pollen.com..

Changes daily – Look up the day’s count by zip code. www.pollen.com.. Drink hot drinks. Herbal teas help relieve congestion and maintain hydration. The Lutheran Health Network said there are many effective treatments to minimize symptoms. Talk to your doctor about the best allergy prevention or treatment plan for you. If you are suffering from a severe allergy and need help finding a family doctor, otolaryngologist, or want to schedule a telemedicine visit, call 833-546-4968.You can also find Reservation of a primary care physician available online.

