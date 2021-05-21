Health
Cuomo’s insane new rules for kids in summer camps break science again-New York Post
In the case of the minimum required grades, limited time or absence with friends, and significant restrictions or cancellations of activities and sports, the children of the town are not suffering enough, Governor Andrew Cuomo is coming Have some new ideas on how to make summer terrible for them too.
On Wednesday, the government announced new guidelines for children enrolling in the Child Care, Day Camp or Night Camp Program this summer. As expected, the rules are of little use. And cruel.
To get started, the guidelines are more stringent than those imposed last summer during the heyday of the pandemic. At that time, children in New York did not need to wear masks, despite the great alarm following a pandemic outbreak and sudden hospitalization and death in a summer camp. This summer, the Ministry of Health reversed the course of the camp, tightened mask rules, three vaccines quickly passed through population and COVID cases, dramatically reduced infection rates, and children in most activities. Had to wear them.
That’s meaningless. It has been repeatedly shown that children are not important spreaders of the virus. They rarely show serious symptoms when they sign a contract. Regarding sensational headlines for children hospitalized with bugs, two recent studies have found that pediatric hospitalization is exaggerated by at least 40% for COVID-19.
That’s not the only madness. This month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said: “As we always say, the risk in the field is very small.” Of course, he didn’t say that all the time. But now people know it now. Why do we create and follow policies that violate what we know?
The instructions are fundamentally inconsistent with each other. “The responsible person should ensure that children / campers from the age of 2 and fully vaccinated employees wear face covers, except for eating, drinking, showering, swimming, sleeping / resting. . ”
please think about it. Sleeping camp kids are maskless if they share a bunk bed indoors, but they have to hide when they’re outdoors with the same kids, and the risk is again “very low” forch. Mr. says. A 3-year-old child has lunch without a mask and sleeps in the room with his friends. When you’re outside, just put the mask back on.
It’s such a silly policy that only unnamed bureaucrats can come up with it.
“We’re making incredible advances in COVID, and we’re lifting restrictions based on science and numbers, but we’re not there yet,” Cuomo introduced the ridiculous warehouse guidelines. I snorted while.
Now let’s see him put on a mask and leave it in the heat for eight hours throughout the summer. Play dodgeball in it. Do a relay race. Wear it after you leave the pool.
Perhaps even better is to have one of his daughters do all this. OK, she’s vaccinated, so she doesn’t need a mask. However, children did not need to take any special precautions without being pushed, at least for most outdoor activities. Most children under the age of 12 in Europe have never worn a mask, even at school.
But here we mask children from 2 years old inside and outside. It probably brought them a disadvantage, and now we are exacerbating the damage by doing something that is scientifically meaningless.
Hiding a child sends a ridiculous message: we reject science. We know that outdoor infections are rare, children rarely get infected with COVID, get infected, or react badly, and the domestic positive rate is very low, We do not make decisions based on this information.
Parents who spend a year adhering to the guidelines while being imposed harmful and stupid guidelines should ultimately speak out for their children. Prove it by marking it as “We believe in science in this house”.
Ask the Governor and his Ministry of Health to develop meaningful guidelines that are science-based rather than bureaucratic whims. Tell them to do it now and save the children the summer of masked hell.
