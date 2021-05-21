Health
Can Election Stress Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease?
University of North Carolina Raleigh (WNCN) —A study published Thursday and co-authored by doctors at the University of North Carolina shows that stress during the political election season can significantly increase the risk of cardiac arrhythmia.
“I really thought there might be a link between stressful political events and an increase in heart events,” said Dr. Lindsey Rothman, an assistant professor of cardiology at UNC School of Medicine, the lead author. Stated.
Published in Research — Journal of the American Heart Association — We discovered a “significant increase” in arrhythmias during the election five years ago.
It draws data from 2,500 implanted heart devices (pacemakers and defibrillators) from North Carolina, a swing state where citizens were exposed to negative political advertising and volatile campaign speeches that year. I looked it up.
This study confirmed data for three periods of six weeks. The control period covered the fall 2015 and summer 2016, in addition to the weeks before and after the November 2016 elections. The team found a 77% increased risk of arrhythmias in which the heart beats irregularly or at an abnormal rate. During the election period compared to the control period.
“It really suggests that the acute psychological stress of political elections can have very serious consequences for our cardiovascular health,” she said.
Rosman states that the study follows a case crossover model. This is useful in determining these particular relevance.
“This design is really good at controlling some of the other health factors that can affect the risk of heart events,” Rothman said.
Researchers did not find any difference in stress levels between Republicans and Democrats, but noted that registered Democrats reported twice as many heart problems as Republicans.
Rosman wants to look at the controversial elections in 2020 and investigate further in a larger study: “We’ll dig a little deeper into political parties as potential risk markers for arrhythmias.” It states that it is a trend. Said.
“Understanding the potential health effects of these recurrent events on the health of the population is very important because the policies and perhaps rhetoric for these events can ultimately change,” she said. It was. “I think we are one of the first studies to actually demonstrate the cost of these increases in stress and politics. And not only will this study lead to future studies, but stress will also be a risk of events. We want to raise people’s awareness of how it will affect them. “
According to this survey, the health effects of recurring political events, such as elections, are “not negligible and require further investigation.”
So what if you feel stressed in politics?
The study recommends stress management techniques such as yoga and other cognitive-behavioral therapies that “have been shown to reduce psychological stress and physiological arousal and improve health” in patients with cardiovascular disease. I will.
It also suggests that beta-blockers may help mitigate the effects of these stressors on the recurrence of arrhythmias.
“If an individual experiences stress and has difficulty managing it, it is highly recommended to consult a clinical health psychologist or mental health professional,” Rothman said. “There are also medications and cognitive-behavioral therapies. There are many treatment options that help people manage stress more effectively, and there is also a risk of reducing the risk of heart events.”
