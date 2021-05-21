Covid 19 Coronavirus: Warns 15 Suburbs of Sydney After Virus Detected in Sewage





May 21, 2021

How ESR scientists detect Covid-19 in wastewater samples. Video / ESR

Residents of Sydney were put on alert after a fragment of Covid-19 was detected at a sewage treatment plant serving more than 40,000 people in 15 suburbs. NSW issued an alert this morning after its discovery on the Homebush sewer network site. Homebush West, Strathfield, Lookwood, Concord West, Sydney Olympic Park, Wentworth Point, Newington, Lidcombe, Homebush, Silverwater, Petersham, Liberty Grove, Rhodes, North Strathfield, Concord It covers. “The New South Wales Department of Health is aware of a recent case of Covid-19, and some international travelers living in this catchment have returned,” the agency said in a statement. “People who have recently recovered from Covid-19 can continue to flush virus fragments into the sewers for weeks after they are no longer infectious.” However, the Department of Health requires people living in these suburbs to be “alert” and to be tested as soon as symptoms appear. New South Wales has not recorded a community case of Covid-19 for more than two weeks after a man and his wife in the eastern suburbs of Sydney tested positive for the disease. Health officials still do not know how the man caught the virus, except that it was the same strain as a returning traveler who had arrived from the United States and was quarantined. On Thursday, the state government revealed that people in their 40s could get Pfizer Jab at 25 clinics throughout New South Wales. 17 of them are in the New South Wales region. New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Beregikrian said the state plans to give a millionth dose on Thursday. Related article People are seen lining up to enter the massive Covid-19 vaccination hub.Photo / Getty Images “We really want to vaccinate our population as quickly as possible, as safely as possible, and in the most efficient way possible,” she said. Approximately 23,500 people between the ages of 40 and 49 have already been invited to book vaccines at the NSW Health Clinic. 12,000 people are trapped to receive Pfizer jabs. “I would like to thank more than 120,000 people aged 40-49 for showing interest in Pfizer Jab vaccination. We are working hard to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” said Premier. Health Minister Brad Hazard said the Department of Health worked hard to expand Pfizer’s footsteps throughout New South Wales.

