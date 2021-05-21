The teacher looks back on the fight for melanoma during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Stephanie Bowen is a survivor.

A 51-year-old teacher at Greeley Hill Elementary School was first diagnosed with stage 1 melanoma in 2000. After hitting it once, her cancer resurfaced in 2010 and spread with revenge.

However, Bowen counterattacked.

And she hasn’t had cancer since May 2011.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.Bowen recently told her personal story Gazette To emphasize the fight she won and the way cancer shaped her. Her message is one of inspiration and prevention.

“I think one of the biggest things I want to tell people is not to give up,” said Bowen, who lives in Groveland. “If you are diagnosed with cancer, trust your instincts and get a second opinion if needed.”

She later added: You don’t have to do it alone. There are many resources to help cancer patients. “

Bowen’s first diagnosis scared her. It came after a tumor was found in her left forearm. At the turn of the millennium, melanoma was sentenced to death at the time, she said. Unlike other cancers, melanoma is usually refractory to chemotherapy and does not respond to chemotherapy, Bowen explained.

“When it transfers-it enters your body-you are unlikely to make it … (you) have a small amount,” Bowen said. “So the first melanoma, it was scary and I was scared.”

Bowen attributed her first seizure with melanoma to the enormous amount of time she spent in the sun. She grew up on Laguna Beach and was regularly burned and peeled when she enjoyed living outdoors. At the time, she didn’t think it was a big deal.

“I had repeated tans until my first diagnosis in 2000,” she explained. “My skin is hurt. There is no such thing as base tongue. And my biggest warning to people is not to get sunburned. Don’t.”

Approximately 10 years after the evidence of the stage of the first battle with melanoma disappeared, Bowen noticed a marble-sized lump under his left armpit. It got bigger and bigger, the size of golf balls, tennis balls, and finally 16 cm of grapefruit.

A huge tumor wrapped the nerves in her body. And Bowen thought her life was over. The first doctor’s visit was not very helpful. However, after being paralyzed by fear and intense pain, her fighter instinct began.

She decided she wouldn’t give in to cancer.

Bowen connected with Dr. Donald Morton, a pioneer in melanoma surgery, to put her life on a new path. A body scan and blood test on Christmas Eve in 2010 revealed that the cancer had spread to her lungs.

She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

“My heart has fallen,” she said when she looked back on its development in her story. “We were just shocked. My family came down to spend Christmas with me. My husband and daughter. And I said when you received the news I can’t even tell you how I feel. It says, “Are you kidding me? What do you mean?'”

Bowen said the next doctor she saw, Dr. Omid Hamid, was “the man who saved my life.” Hamid believed she was a perfect candidate for biochemotherapy. He told her she was going to save her life.

She started treatment in January 2011. It was very focused. Three chemotherapeutic agents and two immunotherapeutic agents were given to her at the same time from the port. Bowen lay down on the bed when she was pumped full of medicine.

“I wanted to fight with dignity,” she said. “I really honestly thought I was gone. I had a 5 percent chance of living for 5 years. And I hurt my daughter. She was only … 12 years old. It was the worst. “

Bowen knew she needed to “give every ounce of every day” to the fight. Mentally, mentally and physically, she devoted her life to overcoming cancer.

And one day she did so in May 2011.

After removing the tumor, the doctor again found no evidence of illness in her body. They haven’t found any signs of cancer inside Bowen in her health checks over the last decade.

Still, she tells people that she is technically a cancer patient every day. Bowen must live a lifestyle that prevents her body from hosting melanoma and becoming a breeding ground for cancer.

She monitors her stress level. See what she eats. Bowen will probably retire earlier than his peers. And although she believes she will be free from the disease for the rest of her life, she is always paying attention to the steps she can take to reduce the chances of a cancer recurrence.

“I hate being a cliché, but I try not to take things for granted,” Bowen said of how cancer changed her outlook on life. “And I’m trying to take advantage of adventure and things opportunities.”

Bowen is now more “the man of Jesus,” she said. She visited Costa Rica with her daughter Allison. She recently hiked Yosemite Falls with her husband Chris. Her previous career-oriented focus has shifted to include other experiences that can enrich her life.

Aiming for the Melanoma Foundation is a big part of her life. Bowen has raised tens of thousands of dollars through organized walks for the organization. She believes in what nonprofits are doing.

Aim for the Survivor Spotlight of the Melanoma Foundation to Share Bowen’s Story aimatmelanoma.org/stephanie-bowen-stage-iv-survivor-spotlight. Bowen is also writing a book with the title My journey with melanoma It is available on Amazon.