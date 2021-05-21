The number of active COVID-19 cases in school is about the same as the total number of school cases resolved so far.

news

El Paso County, Colorado (KRDO) — The number of COVID-19 cases currently active in kindergarten to high school schools in El Paso County is about the same as in all schools resolved in the last 14 months.

According to data from the El Paso County Public Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 396 active COVID-19 cases in schools throughout the county. Not less than the 488 COVID-19 cases resolved at school from March 2020 to the present.

Increasing childhood rates are a trend reported by state-wide health authorities. It urged parents to address on Thursday by a top Colorado doctor.

Dr. Rachel Harley, Colorado Public Health and Environmental Epidemiologist, said: “It is also important for young people who are not yet eligible for vaccination to continue to take precautions to protect their young children from infection.”

Despite the drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations this spring, the average rolling hospitalizations in El Paso County are about the same as five months before the vaccine became widely available. Dr. Herlihy paid particular attention to children and adolescents in the state.

“If you look at the numbers for April here, you can see that the numbers for pediatric hospitalization in Colorado aren’t too far from what we saw in our fall illness wave,” Herlihy said.

