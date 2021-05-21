Three new Covid-19 cases at the border, not in the community | 1 News





The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there are no new Covid-19 cases reported in the community today, and there are three new cases of controlled quarantine. File image. Source: istock.com Contact with another case, the first new case today, arrived in New Zealand from India via Qatar on May 14, and tested positive on day 5. The second case arrived in the country from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates on May 19, and was tested positive on the usual day 0 test. The third case arrived on May 19 by a direct flight from Qatar and tested positive on the usual day 0 test. All three were then transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility. The four previously reported cases have recovered, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases active in New Zealand today to 23. The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is 2,306. After 4,747 tests were processed yesterday, the total number of tests processed in the lab so far is 2,100,168. The 7-day moving average is 3,806. The test data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as the system remains down as a result of a cyberattack earlier this week. Data is still collected manually and monitored according to the ministry’s usual protocols. When the system is restored, the data will be added to the aggregation. The NZ COVID Tracer currently has 2,827,981 registered users, poster scans reached 271,934,490 and users created 10,199,182 manual diary entries. There were 598,075 scans in the last 24 hours until noon yesterday. Update of wastewater test results Weakly positive Covid-19 results have recently been detected in wastewater tested in Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua and Queenstown. The risk to the New Zealand community is low, the ministry said yesterday in an assessment of the results. Subsequent tests from Queenstown and Wellington yesterday returned negative results. The Ministry of Health is now able to report that subsequent tests in Rotorua also returned negative results. The ministry is currently awaiting the results of further testing in Christchurch. The ministry’s current assessment suggests that weak positive results are likely due to recent positive cases in controlled quarantine, or recently recovered cases that are not infectious but continue to shed the virus after returning or traveling. It has been. There is no risk of infection with Covid-19 in wastewater. Anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19 is urged to call Healthline (0800 358 5453) immediately to stay home and be tested. Today’s latest information was provided by the Ministry of Health in a statement this afternoon. The next update will be available on Sunday at 1:00 pm.

