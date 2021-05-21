If you qualify, call to get the COVID vaccine | Camden Haven Courier





Australians over the age of 50 are encouraged to roll up their sleeves and get the AstraZeneca vaccine instead of waiting for a replacement. Healthcare professionals are concerned that Australia’s success in controlling the coronavirus could be jeopardized if vaccination is not deployed quickly enough. Prime Minister Scott Morrison advised older Australians to be vaccinated and told younger people to talk to their relatives. Earlier this week, Morrison said he wasn’t focusing on people who were hesitant to vaccinate, but on people who were vaccinated. “We recommend that everyone over the age of 50 go get a jab, especially if they’re over the age of 70,” he told reporters in Launceston on Friday. I recommend it. “ Self-satisfaction can creep into parts of the community, and some older Australians are hesitant to get AstraZeneca jabs because of their association with a few rare blood clots. Cabinet Minister Peter Dutton said the way such cases have been reported could be part of the reason people choose to wait for alternative vaccines such as Moderna and Pfizer to arrive later this year. I think there is. Dutton said 24 of the 2.1 million doses of AstraZeneca given in Australia need to be considered. “These things happen during the normal season, whether adults, people who are vaccinated against the flu each year, or children, which have a negative impact on those who are vaccinated,” he said. Told Nine. Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett called for calming after six new cases of rare blood clots were associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Professor Bennett said that at a rate of 1-2 percent per 100,000 people, he reassured that new cases remained very rare. “We are looking at different cases of people with very gentle examples that are currently being taken up,” she told Seven. “This is good to stop it, you want to follow up at that level and make sure we are detecting what is happening.” Professor Bennett said that most people who develop blood clots suffer from mild side effects and have fully recovered. “There were cases of treatment outside the hospital,” she said. “They never went to the hospital and went back to work right away. It’s good to know that. I think it makes people realize that this isn’t always serious.” Union boss Sally McManus warned that Australia’s health and economic recovery would not be ensured while vaccine deployments stagnated and communities received various messages from the government. McManus told ABC that the government seemed reluctant to launch a large-scale advertising campaign because it didn’t want to raise expectations they couldn’t meet. The government is spending $ 40 million on advertising and says a campaign targeting older Australians will be released shortly. Australian Associated Press

