The York region will begin vaccinations over the age of 12 prior to the state’s expansion





As of Friday, May 21, anyone over the age of 12 living, working or attending school in the area is eligible to book a Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone over the age of 12 living, working, or attending school in the York area prior to the state’s vaccination deployment is eligible to book the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Friday, May 21st. there is. As of 8:30 am, vaccinations for children over 12 years old (reservation date) can be booked by visiting the following site. york.ca/COVID19Vaccine.. Currently, Pfizer is the only federally approved vaccine for young people aged 12 to 17 years. The state’s vaccine distribution program will target young people between the ages of 12 and 17 from May 31st. “What we really want is for young people to bring their families with them. To make it a family event in itself,” said Dr. Karim Kurzi, a health officer in the York area, this morning. I told the council. .. He added that the time allotted for vaccination appointments has increased for children and their families. According to Patrick Casey, a spokesman for the York region, individuals under the age of 13 must be given consent by their parents or legal guardian at the time of vaccination.If a parent or legal guardian cannot accompany your child, you can fill out and sign Consent form Please send it to the reservation with your child. At a local council meeting this morning, Mayor of Newmarket, John Taylor, asked if children could be required to be vaccinated to return to school. Kuruji said it wasn’t mandatory. Markham Regional Councilor Jack Heath asked if a child under the age of 12 might need compulsory vaccination to attend school if the vaccine is approved. According to Kurzi, the chief health officer is considering the possibility and needs to come from the state level as there is a potential legal challenge. “I think there will be more discussion about the (essential) COVID-19 vaccine as we enter the field of vaccine repellent, especially for those who care for vulnerable people,” he added. “It’s useless to have (law) for some illnesses that can affect students, but it doesn’t make sense for major illnesses,” Heath said. “It’s ridiculous to support one and not the other.” In Ontario, school-age children need to be vaccinated to attend school public schools due to illnesses such as gypteria, polio, measles, mumps, and hepatitis B. As of today, more than 640,000 residents of the York region have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, which represents 65 percent of the region’s adult population, according to Casey.

