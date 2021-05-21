The problem is delaying China’s cargo flight to the spacecraft





The “Long March 7 Y3” rocket carrying the “Long March 2” spacecraft on May 16, 2021 at the launch site of the Wenchang spacecraft launch site in Hainan Province, southern China. Photo: Guo Wenhama / Xinhua / dpa (Photo: dpa) New start date China’s space program has decided not to make a second attempt on Thursday after postponing the last-minute start the day before. The “Long March 7” missile was still on the Wenchang space station on Hainan Island in southern China, but it needed to resolve unspecified issues. Space experts initially predicted new attempts that could begin Thursday at 7:09 pm CEST. Police have imposed normal traffic restrictions around the space station as a starting point. Unlike the day before, China’s space program was reluctant to make predictions about whether new launch attempts would be possible. The day before the delay, the space program was only talking about “technical reasons.” The new start date must be set to “on time”. “Tianzhu 2” (empty ship) will carry supplies and fuel to the main part of the space station called “Tianzhu” (Tenwa), which is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year. According to an unconfirmed US report, this flight is a prerequisite for the mission of three astronauts by “Shenzhou 12” to the base unit. At least so far it is planned for June 10. It should last 3 months. In addition to supplies, cargo flight also carries two spacesuits and equipment to build a space station. It was not clear whether the problem was with the missile or the spacecraft. Today’s top job Find the best job right now

You will be notified by email. The two-stage launcher “Langer Marsh 7Y3” has already flown twice in this variant. The latest one is “Tenshu 1” 10 months ago. In another configuration (Figure 7a), this type of missile encountered a problem in March 2020 when the satellite could not be put into a preset orbit due to a problem with the first stage missile. did. Group G missiles belong to a new family of “long march” missiles aimed at slowly replacing the old groups 2, 3, and 4. Other delays caused by the flight being postponed indefinitely are unknown. The “Tenji” spacecraft cargo mission is an important part of the space station construction program, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year. Due to the early problems of the powerful new missile type “Long March 5B”, this flight program was much more compact than planned a few years ago. Authorities showed that the pressure was great. Another cargo mission is scheduled to begin in September after the flight of the three astronauts in June. October will be followed by three more astronauts. Next year, two laboratory units, each weighing 20 tons, will be brought into space and mounted on the base T-shaped unit. Two freight flights and two manned missions are also planned for 2022. If everything succeeds in building the space station, and if the International Space Station (ISS) shuts down as planned in the next few years, China will be the only country operating a permanent settlement base in space. I will. She has an ambitious space program. On Saturday, China was the only country after the United States to successfully land on Mars, where Rover was used. Another maritime surveillance satellite was launched on Wednesday. China currently operates a rover on the other side of the moon. China’s space program CSIS China Power

