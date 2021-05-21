CDC investigating multiple outbreaks of Salmonella infections associated with backyard poultry





Public health authorities in some states have Salmonella Infectious diseases associated with contact with poultry in the backyard. 163 people from 43 states have been reported ill. According to the Federal CDC, one-third of patients are children under the age of five. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 34 people required hospitalization, but no deaths were reported as of May 20. As is often the case, the number of sick people can be much higher than reported, as many have recovered without medical care and have not been tested. Salmonella.. Interviews with people with Salmonella infections have shown that contact with poultry in the backyard is likely to be the cause of the outbreak.Backyard poultry can be carried Salmonella Other bacteria, even if they look healthy and clean. These bacteria can easily spread to the areas where they live and roam. Outbreaks of Salmonella associated with backyard poultry are an annual problem in the United States. From 2000 to 2018, there were 76 outbreaks of Salmonella associated with live poultry. These outbreaks affected 5,128 people, resulting in 950 hospitalizations and 7 deaths. In 2020, the CDC and public health authorities in all 50 states investigated outbreaks of Salmonella ilness in 17 multistates associated with contact with poultry in backyard herds. The number of illnesses reported this year was higher than that reported in any of the outbreaks in the last few years associated with backyard herds. As of December 17, 2020, a total of 1,722 people infected with one of the outbreaks of Salmonella were reported from all 50 states. 333 people were hospitalized and one died. Twenty-four percent of sick people were children under the age of five. Of the 876 sick people interviewed, 576 reported contact with chicks and ducklings. Backyard Poultry Safety Tips from the CDC: Always wash your hands for 20 seconds after touching the herd or herd supplies. Always wash your hands for 20 seconds after touching the herd or herd supplies.

Keep herds and herd supplies outside your home to prevent the spread of bacteria in your home.

Children under the age of 5 should not be exposed to birds (including chicks and ducklings) or anything in the area where the birds live and roam.

Do not kiss or snuggle up to birds. Bacteria can spread to the mouth and cause illness. About Salmonella infection Foods contaminated with Salmonella usually do not impair their appearance, smell, or taste. Not found on surfaces, utensils, birds or humans. Anyone can get sick with Salmonella infection. According to the CDC, infants, children, the elderly, and people with weakened immunity are at increased risk of serious illness due to their weakened immunity. People who develop symptoms of Salmonella infection should see a doctor. Because special tests are required to diagnose Salmonella, the sick person should tell his doctor about his potential exposure to Salmonella. Symptoms of Salmonella infection can mimic other illnesses and often lead to misdiagnosis. Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults usually get sick for 4-7 days. However, in some cases, diarrhea is severe and the patient may need to be hospitalized. People with weakened immunity, such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and cancer patients, are more likely to develop serious illnesses and sometimes serious and sometimes life-threatening conditions. Some people get sick or get infected without showing symptoms. However, the infection can spread to others. (To sign up for a free Food Safety News subscription click here.. )

