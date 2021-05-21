Vaccines: Messenger | Articles

One shot. Strange.

It feels like an airplane, but where is it?

To the future … Come on!

This is the haiku I wrote for the Fairfax County Health Department contest and I won.

As you can see, I’m really excited about mRNA technology and believe it will lead us into the future. How and why?

It is part of the response to COVID-19, and COVID has already changed our lives forever, leading us to the future. The use of mRNA technology in medicine is part of this futuristic package.

Don’t be fooled by the rate of preparation of the mRNA vaccine. Sure, it takes minutes to make a new vaccine and months to make a traditional vaccine, but this new technology has been around for at least 20 years. Two professors at the University of Pennsylvania, Drew Weissman and Catalin Calico, have developed a breakthrough technology that allows mRNA to enter cells. You can read about their work in Penn Medical News.

Speaking of our cells, are you wondering what the vaccine contains? Does it affect our DNA?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ensures that the mRNA in the vaccine does not enter the nucleus of the cell in which the DNA resides. mRNA only delivers the message to the cell, which removes it. That’s why we call it “messenger”.

What is included in the vaccine? Vaccines are composed of mRNA and coating materials that allow access to cells. mRNA is a code that tells cells how to make part of the virus. Instead of injecting a dead virus like a traditional vaccine, it tells the cells to make certain proteins from the virus. In this way, our body can recognize the virus when it is actually infected.

The idea began perhaps 20 years ago in the minds of imaginative scientists who considered humans as walking computers and realized that our cells were programmable. The scientist probably asked, “Can we extend the information age to medicine?” Scientists were afraid, but COVID answered “yes”, paving the way for this technology to survive, prosper and serve us.

Another reason this technology is leading us into the future is that not only humans are advancing, but viruses are also advancing and we need advanced weapons to fight them.

This technology will open new doors in the medical field, which may lead to the treatment of incurable diseases such as cancer. For example, it may be able to tell cells how they react to cancer cells and save the immune system.

Given how COVID released this technology, we can only remember how Genie was released from the movie “Aladdin” and how he was released by Aladdin’s touch … neck Make a clicking sound! May God bless your soul Robin Williams. (Are you lonely without him?)

What surprised me most about this technology was the witness of human resilience and the ability to imagine, imagine and believe in the invisible, and I want to be part of this achievement. Readers, why don’t you join me on my journey to the future? I am completely vaccinated.