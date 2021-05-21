Can India pay attention to the gap between science and superstition? -Livemint

The only gap we were concerned about was the gap between train doors and platforms at subway stations around the world, from the London Underground to the MRT in Singapore. The only gap we are crazy about today is the gap between vaccine doses.

As India fights both vaccine shortages and the prevailing Covid-19 mutant, the government has decided to bridge the gap between Covishield doses. This is the main vaccine that has been extended from 6 to 8 weeks to 12 to 16 weeks.

Meanwhile, the UK Government has narrowed the gap between doses, especially in more than 50 categories, and clinically vulnerable doses due to the so-called Indian variant B.1.617.2. “The competition between our vaccination program and the virus could be much closer,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Corresponding to the same virus variant, one country is widening the gap and another is narrowing it. We may take care of the void, but who cares of science?

The World Health Organization (WHO) should be. Apex Body, the world’s leading scientific reaction, seems to have had its own blindfold regarding science. Independent agencies for pandemic preparation and response did not hesitate to retain WHO, along with Member States responsible for so-called “preventable pandemics.” After the first case of unexplained pneumonia was discovered in December 2019, the WHO Expert Committee will declare a public health emergency for the International Enterprise (PHEIC) until January 30, 2020. He said he couldn’t understand why he waited. “Countries with the worst results in the fight against Covid-19 have been adjusted to downplay science, deny the potential for pandemic effects, delay drastic action, and suspicions undermine efforts. I had an approach that I didn’t. “

The list of WHO inaction and mission sins is long. On January 14, 2020, WHO tweeted that Chinese authorities “did not find clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.” Since then, it turns out that by this point China had already known that this was not the case. A New York Times study found that WHO “yielded” control to China by agreeing not to investigate the source of the animals.

When the team investigated in July, it did not go to Wuhan, where the outbreak began. WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not like his legacy when he praised China’s pneumonia surveillance system, which first captured the case of Covid-19. He has received a lot of praise in China for dealing with the epidemic. Instead of supporting science, WHO seems to have decided to appease China, which is engaged in anger damage control.

WHO has escaped from this pandemic with tattered reliability, but as many have pointed out, the body is only as strong as its weakest link. It naturally relies on interstate cooperation and information sharing, including when considering a response to a public health crisis. Covid-19 showed how a powerful country could easily make WHO prefer diplomacy over science.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States is responsible for turning it around. Former U.S. President Donald Trump never got tired of repeating when N-95 masks weren’t enough, so the CDC and WHO said masks are only needed for sick workers and health care workers. I declared. There are many roundabouts as to whether the virus was transmitted by airborne droplets.

Some of this is understandable. Scientists have discovered new facts over time. “I wasn’t sure I would wear a mask because I thought it was a larger droplet infection, at least in the first few months,” vaccine expert Gagandeep Kang told me in an interview earlier this year. Told. “But when it turned out not to be limited to that, my advice should have changed faster than he did.” Science is not absolute, but good science always modifies itself.

Bad science is based on blind beliefs and anecdotes, not data. Therefore, MP Pragya Singh Thakur is confident that he avoided Covid-19 by drinking Gaumutra daily. Others paint themselves with cow dung. They can be easily teased, but the need for drugs like remdesivir and ivermectin shows that bad science doesn’t just come from behind cows. “I understand despair,” WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan told the Mojo Story News Portal. However, she says there is no evidence of large-scale use of drugs such as ivermectin or remdesivir. “I spend those resources to give people high quality masks,” she says. “If you don’t have a high-quality vaccine, the mask is the only vaccine.” Tamil Nadu’s new guidelines omit ivermectin, which the Goa government wanted to distribute to all adults as a preventative measure. At least someone understood the value of the data, says a friend of the doctor.

Meanwhile, in vaccines, ventilation and oxygen deficiency, the government has funded clinical trials to see if Gayatri Mantra and pranayama can help patients with Covid-19. Thank you for the value of breathing. Alternative medicine must follow the same rigorous clinical standards that apply to traditional medicine. But that’s a problem when government officials advertise the effectiveness of Unani Herbs and Patanjali Collonil without scientific confirmation. That’s a problem when the Indian Health Minister quotes false news about the late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and says that the Vedas have a better theory than Albert Einstein. We really don’t want the rigor of scientific research. We hope science backs up the bragging rights about the Golden Age when we had Pushpack Vimana.

Once upon a time, the claims made on the Internet during the days of Mahabharata and the Panchgavya Scientific Validation Panel felt like stand-up comedian feed. But now we understand the dangers of this lack of scientific temperament. As Soumitro Banerjee, general secretary of the Breakthrough Science Society, an organization that promotes science and rational thinking, said in an interview in 2018, Indian science can only be seen as a “collection of physics, chemistry and mathematics subjects”. I am. Instead, you should think of it as “the idea of ​​instructing you to believe nothing without evidence.”

This burden of scientific evidence is now digging into the background of proverbs. Data is needed, not anecdotes, as it raises questions about whether Covishield is as effective as expected for new mutants. More than 200 scientists have sent an open letter to the Prime Minister calling for increased access to detailed data compiled by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) for better prediction and more effective monitoring. .. Dr. Kang said: “We need high-quality, large-scale clinical research, not hospitals, groups, drugs of choice, or favorite vaccines. But in reality, as a consortium across the country and around the world, we need to generate evidence. And you need to generate it quickly.

However, during the pandemic, too much political focus was placed on improving the appearance of data, not science. Shahid Jameel, who recently resigned from the head of the National SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium in India, a network that monitors SARS-CoV-2 genomic mutations, told The New York Times that his colleague was “permanent for evidence. Resistance-political decision “is written. “make.

We would rather believe that “Indians are special”. As for Pushpak Vimaans, it’s interesting. For covid-19, that’s not the case.

Now that the government has developed a 12 to 16 week vaccination policy, it is difficult to know if this decision is science-based. Instead, we shake our heads and spread this parody on WhatsApp.

January: 2 cans in 4 weeks – SII taught me

February: Twice every 4-6 weeks – latest study

March: Twice every 6-8 weeks – according to the latest study

May: Twice at 12-16 week intervals – not enough dose to administer

July: First dose? enough. 2. No dose required – latest study

September: Would you like to take the first dose? You are still alive, so you are invincible and do not need a vaccine. Donate plasma.

It’s a joke, but this time it’s a joke.

Cult Friction is a 14-day column on topics we are dealing with over and over again. Sandip Roy is a writer, journalist and radio presenter.

