Scott Morrison says the government is moving fast to local mRNA production for COVID and other vaccines

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government is “moving fast” to establish mRNA production capacity in Australia, but does not address the pressing issues of supply and vaccine deployment.

The government is now calling on manufacturers to insist on how to set up “end-to-end” onshore mRNA production.

They offer an eight-week cost, make sure there is enough supply to meet the needs of the government, and show that they can scale up quickly as needed in another health emergency or pandemic.

Morrison said the mRNA facility will help the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will also be important to protect Australia from future crises.

“It’s not about addressing the imminent vaccination problem. It’s not just about making vaccines that address COVID, it’s a new technology we’ve seen with mRNA vaccines,” he said.

“They are a new way to vaccinate all over the world.

“18 months ago, with the exception of some pilot treatments for HIV, this is a very new science, as it was primarily a science fiction.

“We are moving quickly to establish it.”

The process takes at least a year

Industry Minister Christian Porter said the government advised that the process of establishing land capacity would take more than a year.

“If anyone thinks it can, we are very interested in it,” he said.

“But it will probably be somewhat longer than 12 months.”

Mr Porter responded to the Prime Minister, saying that the mRNA vaccine was “state-of-the-art” and defended the time it took the government to investigate land facilities.

“If you need a deal, you can do it a while back, but if you need the best deal for the Australian people, it was the right way to do the first market audit. Only the market capacity. Instead, we will thoroughly research and understand the direction of the technology and move on to this third phase of our approach to the market. “

Given the time it takes to set up domestic facilities of all kinds, the Prime Minister once again urged those who are eligible for the vaccine, especially those over the age of 70, to go get the jab.

The doctor has Recently, more effective advertising campaigns have been sought. To convince people to vaccinate With some warnings, Australians “sit on ducks” until a larger population is inoculated..

In particular, given the attention paid to the rare side effects of AstraZeneca doses, we are calling for more aggressive campaigns to highlight the benefits of the vaccine.

The government has already flagged the campaign as “evolving.”

A call to keep in mind the risk of blood clots

Defense Minister Peter Dutton at the beginning of Friday He said it was important for the government to remain transparent about rare cases of blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and urged people to keep the numbers in sight.

Defense Minister and Dixon member Dutton told Channel Nine that reports of adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, including the very rare thrombosis, could contribute to concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine. It was.

Approximately 2.1 million doses of the vaccine have been given to Australia so far, and according to the Therapeutic Goods Department, 24 blood clots are associated with the vaccine, three of which are still under investigation.

However, the TGA said all cases of coagulopathy that could have been identified so far have recovered and are stable.

“I’m not saying it shouldn’t be reported … remember that these things happen during the normal season,” Dutton said.

“If an adult, an annual flu shot, or a child has side effects … These side effects occur and are not reported during the normal season.

“So keep that in mind. Yes, there may have been blood clots, but doctors-know all about it-Australian to get vaccinated as soon as they qualify. Still consistent with advising. “

Dutton also defended Health Minister Greg Hunt’s comment, encouraging people over the age of 50 to get the AstraZeneca vaccine as soon as possible, but “as supply increases later … enough mRNA. It is very clear that there is a vaccine for all Australians. “

“What he says is that there is a program now and, as all doctors say without exception, they will be vaccinated,” Dutton said.

“And Greg says,’Yes, yes, I’ve secured other doses. I’ll roll them out from now to the end of the year.’ I couldn’t make it any clearer.”

Shadow Health Minister Mark Butler said the government is ignoring repeated calls to improve vaccine advertising campaigns.

“The United States uses celebrities like Dolly Parton in the United Kingdom — Elton John,” he said.

“Scott Morrison is dangerously complacent about this slow deployment and the increased vaccine repellent on his watch.”

The government has secured 25 million doses of modana vaccine to be delivered later this year.

In addition to Pfizer’s 40 million doses, it also includes additional vaccines secured after changing health advice to make it the preferred vaccine for people under the age of 50.