New COVID-19 Guidance for Fully Vaccinated — What Do You Need to Know?

Dr. Sieg McKinney / Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels.com

Last week’s new CDC guidance states that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks or physical distances in most situations. With this new guidance, Governor Tim Walz has lifted the state-wide mask requirement.

This may seem like a sudden change, but it’s just a change as there is increasing evidence of how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in preventing someone from catching COVID-19. is. From spreading COVID-19 and COVID-19 to others.

If you’ve been waiting for strong evidence that these COVID-19 vaccines work, you know they’re actually working. Hopefully, this new guidance may help anyone considering whether to get vaccinated.

The problem is that there is no way to know that someone walking around without a mask was actually vaccinated. For those of us who are vaccinated, that’s not a big deal. But for those who are not or cannot be vaccinated, this remains a concern.

Fortunately, the Pfizer vaccine was recently granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA, giving teens aged 12 to 15 years the vaccine, and expanding previous permits over the age of 16.

The Moderna vaccine, which had similar success in teenage trials, is expected to soon be granted an emergency use authorization for that age group. On the other hand, it is not yet clear when children under the age of 12 can be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, few people are still unable to get the vaccine because of health problems that can make the vaccine unsafe.

The greater concern is that further mutations (viral mutations) may occur until we reach the point of “community immunity”, that is, until we are vaccinated enough to prevent the disease from spreading further. Is that there is.

The concern about the new variants is that they are resistant to the vaccine, become more infectious and cause worse illness. Therefore, the longer there is no community immunity, the more likely it is that a new variant will emerge. Good evidence of this problem is the fact that most cases in the United States and Minnesota are B.1.1.7 variants (“UK variants”).

What we want to avoid is what is currently being seen in India. In India, vaccination rates are low (due to widespread availability), COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed and new variants have been born (B.1.617, India) after periods of low infection rates, illness and mortality. It is believed to be the cause of the much higher rate.

This is unlikely in the United States, where many of our populations are already fully vaccinated, but within individual communities with low vaccination rates, this is still possible.

COVID-19 infections, serious illnesses, and deaths are higher in the black community because they are more likely to be exposed to more common chronic illnesses and important tasks, especially those that cannot be done remotely. All these problems are ours. What we can and must do is continue to support vaccination in our community as the primary way to reduce the spread of this disease.

If already vaccinated, this talks to family, friends, neighbors, the community to find out what their concerns are, or connect to resources such as the Minnesota African American Medical Association to talk about the facts. It means that.

If you are worried about vaccination, look for resources online to address your particular concerns. There are many black doctors and scientists in the local and national areas who are talking about many of the reasons people do not want to be vaccinated.

So what does this all mean? There is light at the end of the tunnel. We have good weapons to fight this disease and we have to use them. But it’s not over yet.

You should also minimize indoor activity and wear masks to set an example for others until you can protect the entire community, especially children.

Dr. Zeke McKinney grew up and lives in Minneapolis. He practices clinical vocational environmental medicine (OEM) primarily in St. Paul and St. Louis Park, Minnesota, and is one of the few clinicians in Minnesota to assess work- and community-related environmental toxicological exposures. .. He is also a researcher at the Health Partners Institute, which includes the COVID-19 vaccine trial.He focuses on the fairness of health and environmental justice in all communities..