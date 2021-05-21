COVID particles detected in Sydney wastewater





Health officials in New South Wales are wary of further COVID cases after a fragment of the coronavirus has been detected in a sewer system serving tens of thousands of people in Sydney. On Friday morning, NSW Health flagged detection of a virus fragment at a sewage network site in Homebush, Sydney. NSW Health said several returning international travelers who recently tested positive for COVID-19 live in this catchment area. “People who have recently recovered from COVID-19 can continue to flush virus fragments into the sewers for weeks, even after they are no longer infectious,” he said. Homebush’s sewer network site serves approximately 40,500 people in 15 suburbs. Residents are urged to “watch out” “even for the mildest cold-like symptoms” and to be tested and quarantined immediately until negative results are returned. Tweets from @NSWHealth Alerts for monitoring symptoms include Homebush West, Strathfield, Lukewood, Concord West, Sydney Olympic Park, Wentworth Point, New Inton, Lidcom, Homebush, Silverwater, Petersham, Liberty Grove, Rhodes, North Applies to Strathfield, a suburb of Concord. No new cases of locally acquired coronavirus were recorded within NSW from Thursday 24 hours to 8 pm, and hotel quarantine did not detect any new cases. Detection of COVID-19 particles will take place after the Government of New South Wales states that 25 Pfizer sites across the state are currently making reservations for people aged 40-49. State health officials said they regularly exceeded the goal of 60,000 vaccination jabs per week, half of which was given at the Sydney Olympic Park mass vaccination hub. NSW Health also said in a daily update on COVID-19 cases that the state is currently treating 51 infected individuals, one of whom is using a ventilator in the intensive care unit. .. “Most cases (96 percent) are treated with non-acute out-of-hospital care, including travelers returning to special health facilities,” he said.







