Israeli scientists have discovered cells involved in the progression of fatty liver disease





Immune cell subtypes have been shown to play a role in the progression of metabolic liver disease. This is a new study in Israel. Weizmann Institute of Science Revealed. The liver is an essential organ of the body and performs various important functions. However, it is very sensitive to food and can be confused by poor dietary choices and obesity. The overwhelmingly common condition seen in obese people is Fatty liver , A metabolic state caused by excess fat that accumulates in the liver. The condition itself can be harmless and often has no special symptoms and can be resolved by simple weight loss. However, for those who do not lose weight or change their lifestyle, it can progress to a much more serious form called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It can be life-threatening, with hepatocellular death and inflammation. Symptoms such as cirrhosis and liver cancer. A team of Weitzmann scientists, led by Professor Ido Amit, collaborated with the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the Mathias Heikenwaelder laboratory at the Liver Center to study the association between the composition of the liver's immune system and the pathology of NASH. The disease at Sheba Medical Center has discovered the involvement of certain subtypes of immune cells. Known as dendritic cells, these cells are activated in the liver of NASH patients and help the condition progress further. Normally, these cells function by finding immune clues in the organ and relaying this information to the important immune cells, the T cells. Scientists have studied the development of this condition in laboratory mice and used a new technique developed for single-cell RNA sequencing to study immune changes in the liver. Through this method, they found that a specific dendritic cell subtype called type 1 or cDC1 for short expands. They further examined tissues taken from liver biopsies of patients between non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and NASH and confirmed that cDC1 counts correlated with the magnitude of liver damage. Results of these surveys published in academic journals Nature medicine, Has important implications for the treatment of fatty liver disease and NASH. "We know that the immune system plays a role in protecting us from pathogens, but in recent years we know that it has been involved in cancer, obesity, diabetes, and even other diseases such as Alzheimer's disease." Explained the lead author, Dr. Alexandra Detskovska. In the statement. "The healing potential of the immune system can be used to treat these diseases instead of directly targeting the mechanism of the disease. This approach, known as immunotherapy, is already recent in cancer treatment. I believe that it has led to the progress of the disease and will soon be extended to other medical problems such as NASH. " Also, obesity is becoming more and more common in Western countries, and about 90% of obese people show signs of fatty liver, so potential treatments can help millions of people.

