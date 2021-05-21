Health
COVID-19 vaccine does not infect others through contact
Claim: According to Pfizer test documents, vaccinated people can infect others through contact with the skin, with “catastrophic” consequences.
The fear that people vaccinated with COVID-19 will expose unvaccinated people and have potentially dangerous consequences continues to spread online even after they have been exposed.
In one of the latest editions of the recirculation claim about potential reproductive problems in women who are vaccinated or exposed to vaccinated people, May 19th Instagram Post It points to Pfizer’s clinical trial documents as evidence of the risk to pregnant women.
“Keep away from vaxxed,” the post states in all capital letters. “From Pfizer’s own documentation, it’s official.”
The post shows information from the Pfizer document on the exposure of pregnant women to vaccinated people, Pregnant women are excluded from most clinical trials, according to US Food and Drug Administration guidance.
In addition, unvaccinated women “exposed to vaccinated women” may have miscarriages, spontaneous abortions, poisoning babies while breastfeeding, or “cognitively impaired” children. It claims that it may give birth.
Also, if a man touches or breathes the same air as a vaccinated woman before having sex, his partner “needs to avoid having children as it can cause adverse events. There is. “
USA TODAY has previously confirmed false allegations about the COVID-19 vaccine Cause miscarriage And infertility, With what you suggested Contact with a vaccinated person can lead to miscarriage.
Fact check:The COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer did not stop animal testing and there were no widespread animal deaths.
The account that posted the complaint did not immediately respond to the request for comment.
Exposure during pregnancy
Claims focus on part of A document outlining Pfizer’s clinical trials For COVID-19 vaccines that explain the collection of information about “adverse events”.
Describes the situations in which a pregnant woman may have been exposed to the vaccine and the steps below.
However, it is common in clinical trials. FDA industry guidance A pregnant woman is “actively excluded from the study, and if pregnancy occurs during the study, the usual procedure is to discontinue treatment and exclude the patient from the study, but her pregnancy is usually It lasts until maturity. “
Fact check:Ohio doctor joking about the shot did not die from the COVID-19 vaccine
Explanation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Early data on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is “preliminary but reassuring.”
“These data did not identify safety concerns for vaccinated pregnant people or their babies,” authorities used to collect information on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. I am writing about the safety monitoring system that is done.
Pfizer vaccine has not been tested in pregnant people.
Fact check:The company states that the J & J vaccine blank packaging inserts are intentional.
“As outlined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all currently licensed COVID-19 vaccines can be given to pregnant or lactating people,” said Pfizer spokeswoman Keanna Ghazvini. I will. I told USA Today this month. “Based on current knowledge, experts believe that the COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to pose a risk to pregnant people or the foetation.”
No “dropout” vaccine
People infected with COVID-19 can release virus particles, but healthy vaccinated people do not “flush” the vaccine because it does not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. ..
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine uses mRNA and CDC said this does not cause genetic changes Because it does not enter the nucleus of the cell that holds the DNA.
Fact check:Companies can legally ask if their patrons are vaccinated. HIPAA does not apply.
“There is no mechanism that suggests that (vaccine) may be transferred in any way … or it can lead to a series of events that alter the pregnancy or menstrual cycle.” Carolyn Coin, Microbiologist and Professor of Molecular Genetics and Biology, Duke University, I told USA Today in April.
Our rating: False
According to Pfizer’s test documents, the claim that vaccinated people can infect others through contact with the skin and have “catastrophic” consequences is false. Information in Pfizer’s documentation of exposure to vaccines during pregnancy is common in clinical trials. The COVID-19 vaccine does not contain live viruses that can infect others.
Our Fact Check Source:
- US Food and Drug Administration, accessed May 20 Industry guidance
- USA TODAY, April 12th Fact Check: No evidence of miscarriage surge since vaccine deployment
- USA TODAY, April 27, Fact Check: No, interacting with vaccinated people does not cause miscarriage or menstrual changes
- USA TODAY, December 14, 2020, Fact Check: False Posts on Social Media Claim That COVID-19 Vaccine Causes Infertility in Women
- USA TODAY, May 7th Fact Check: People who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 “do not shed” virus particles from the vaccine
- Pfizer Accessed May 20th Phase 1/2/3, placebo control, randomization, observer blinds, dose setting to assess the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and efficacy of SARS-COV-2 RNA vaccine candidates in healthy individuals test.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, May 14 COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy or lactation
- Duke University, Accessed May 20 Carolyn Coin, Professor of Molecular Genetics and Biology
Contributions: Miriam Fauzia, Daniel Funke
Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Our fact checking work is partially supported by a grant from Facebook.
