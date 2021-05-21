At San Francisco General Hospital, there have been no COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in over a year.





San Francisco (KGO)-San Francisco doctors say Thursday was a monument to the fight against COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) .. It is the first time in 14 months that Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, one of the city’s largest hospitals, have had zero COVID-19 hospitalizations. “I cried in my eyes!” Said Dr. Monica Gandhi of San Francisco General Hospital. Gandhi mentions her reaction when she sees the latest figures that General is not currently hospitalized with COVID-19. “It feels like a milestone. There is no admission fee for San Francisco generals,” says Gandhi. Relation: San Francisco relaxes dozens of COVID-19 restrictions and prepares for a full reopening This news arrives just four to five months after the very difficult time of the fight against COVID-19. “I think December and January were the busiest times. We were very busy here at the hospital when faced with the wave of the third case,” said Dr. SF General’s co-director of infection control. Vivek Jain says. Jain said the high acceptance of the vaccine among San Francisco residents, who had 76% of the population at least once vaccinated, reduced the COVID-19 rate across the city, reflected in SFGH. I am. “All my friends have already been vaccinated. I’m finally feeling better and hopeful,” says Sam Pena, who lives in San Francisco.

UCSF representatives say five patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the hospital. Stanford University also states that five people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. San Francisco General has had one or two COVID-19 patients in the past few weeks, but now it is. “Today is just a numerical milestone, but I think it’s a moment when we can look back on progress and promise to make further progress,” says Dr. Jane. “We were vaccinated so many people when this was no longer a public health emergency, there were few such cases, and who in our hospital was sick of this. No … that’s just amazing, “Gandhi said. Vaccine tracker: The situation in California when the coronavirus vaccine can be given Is there a problem loading the above tracker?click Here Opens in a new window.

Related articles and videos:



Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. all rights reserved.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos