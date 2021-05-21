Area where grass and tree pollen overlap to reach the peak of the spring allergy season | News





Cadillac — Earlier this week, cottonwood and dandelion puffs blew through the air in an amount similar to snow. Although not a direct cause of allergies, the presence of these white puffs means many peaks in the spring allergy season. Dr. Martin Dubrabeck, a Cadillac allergy and asthma expert, said it was time for pollen to overlap with grass pollen. According to Dubravec, pollen was released from trees in March of this year. This is a little faster than usual, but it’s not unheard of. As a result, people experience allergic symptoms earlier than usual, but this year the severity of allergies is nearly average, Dubrabeck said. According to Dubravec, during a typical year, pollen is released in three waves from three different sources: trees from March to May, grass from May to July, and weeds from July to October. I will. Many people associate dandelion and cottonwood seeds with allergies, but Dubrabeck said they don’t actually cause the allergic symptoms people are suffering from. It is the pollen that is actually released before the pollination process that makes dandelion and cottonwood seeds, causing allergies to about 15% of the population. According to Dubrabeck, if you have an allergic reaction such as coughing, eye irritation, or runny nose, you are actually experiencing an immune system that overreacts to pollen. When the immune system misidentifies pollen as a threat, it releases chemicals that irritate the body and cause allergies. The number of people with allergies has increased over the last 50 years, and researchers do not have a clear idea of ​​what is causing this, but one of the main theories is lifestyle change. According to Dubrabeck, people may be more indoors than before, which means their bodies are less exposed to pollen and less likely to adapt. Allergies can be treated by the use of drugs that temporarily block the body’s release of chemicals in response to pollen, or by allergy shots that completely change the body’s response to pollen. According to Dubravec, 70% of people who take the Allergy Shot Route are completely free of allergies for about 10 years after being treated after weekly or monthly injections for several years. About 95% experience at least some relief from the allergic system.

