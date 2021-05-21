Health
Scientists reveal structural details of how SARS-CoV-2 mutants circumvent the immune response
SARS-CoV-2, a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, has mutations that allow the virus to escape part of the immune response created naturally or by vaccination. I am. A new study by Scripps Research scientists and collaborators in Germany and the Netherlands reveals important details about how these escape mutations work.
That research ScienceHigh resolution of how important classes of neutralizing antibodies bind to the original pandemic strain of SARS-CoV-2 and how the process is interrupted, using structural biology techniques. I mapped it with. mutation It was discovered in the first new subspecies detected in Brazil, the United Kingdom, South Africa and India.
Studies also emphasize that some of these mutations are clustered into a single site on the peplomer, known as the “receptor binding site.” Virus.. Other parts of the receptor binding domain are unaffected.
“The implications of this study are in the design of next-generation vaccines. Antibody therapyWe need to consider increasing attention to other vulnerable sites of the virus that are less susceptible to the mutations found in the variant of concern, “said co-author Dr. Meng Yuan.
Yuan is a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of senior authors Ian Wilson, DPhil, Professor of Structural Biology of Hansen, and Chair of the Integrated Structure and Computational Biology Division of Scripps Research.
How “Variant of Concern” Avoids an Immune Response
The “variant of concern” for SARS-CoV-2 includes the British B.1.1.7 variant, the South African B.1.351 variant, the Brazilian P.1 variant, and the Indian B.1.617 variant. It is included. Some of these variants appear to be more infectious than the original Wuhan strain. Recent studies have shown that antibody reactions generated by natural infection or vaccination of the original strains are less effective in neutralizing these mutant strains.
Scientists can discover how mutants can escape much of their predecessors, as mutants can spread and cause illness (perhaps despite vaccination). I think there is an urgent need Immune response In the body, including antibody reactions.
In this study, researchers focused primarily on three mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer, K417N, E484K, and N501Y. These mutations, alone or in combination, are found in most major SARS-CoV-2 mutants. All mutations are found at the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding site where the virus attaches to the host cell.
Researchers have tested a major class of representative antibodies that target common areas within and around the receptor binding site. They found that many of these antibodies, in the presence of mutations, lose their ability to effectively bind and neutralize the virus.
Using structural imaging techniques, the team then mapped the relevant parts of the virus at atomic-scale resolution to see how mutations affect the site where the antibody binds to and neutralizes the virus. ..
“This study provides a structural explanation for why natural infections with antibodies or original pandemic strains induced by the COVID-19 vaccine are often ineffective against these strains of concern,” Wilson said. I will.
Focus on the point of vulnerability
The findings show that while the antibody response to the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding site is very potent in neutralizing the original Wuhan strain, certain mutants can escape and perhaps eventually It suggests that you need the latest vaccines.
At the same time, this study found that the three major viral mutations in which SARS-CoV-2 appears to be inherently prone do not alter other vulnerable sites of the virus outside the receptor binding site. I emphasize it. Researchers have demonstrated that virus-neutralizing antibodies that target two other regions outside the receptor binding site are largely unaffected by these three mutations.
This suggests that future vaccine and antibody-based therapies may provide broader protection by inducing or utilizing SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. antibody Against the portion of the virus outside the receptor binding site. Researchers have pointed out that widespread protection against mutants may be needed if the virus becomes epidemic in human populations.
The Wilson Institute and its collaborators continue to study human antibody responses to the variant of concern, not only SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, but also SARS-CoV-1 and other associations. We want to identify a wide range of defense strategies against emergency situations. Coronavirus.
Structural and functional effects of antigenic drift in recent SARS-CoV-2 variants, Science (2021). DOI: 10.1126 / science.abh1139 , science.sciencemag.org/content… 5/19 / science.abh1139
Provided by
Scripps Research Institute
Quote: Scientists reveal structural details of how SARS-CoV-2 variants evade immune response (May 21, 2021) https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-scientists Obtained May 21, 2021 from -reveal-sars-cov-variants-immune.html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
