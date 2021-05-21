A strong link between our hormones and Covid-19 has been identified.This is what it means





According to a European statement, the hormone-producing human endocrine system is strongly involved in SARS-Cov-2 infection (the virus behind Covid-19), so the coronavirus’s “endocrine phenotype” Evidence is clear. Endocrine Society. A team of scientists at Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona in Spain have available evidence for Covid-19 for many endocrine conditions and related factors such as diabetes, obesity, nutrition, hypocalcemia, vitamin D deficiency, spinal cord fractures and adrenal insufficiency. I checked. , As well as pituitary / thyroid problems and sex hormones. In the context of Covid-19, the effects on hormones cannot be ignored, “said Manel Puig, lead author of Varsity, adding that” the evidence is clear. “ “We need to be aware of the effects of Covid-19 on endocrine, not only for patients with known endocrine conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and adrenal insufficiency, but also for people without known conditions. For example, vitamin D deficiency It is very common and the knowledge that this condition occurs frequently in the hospitalized Covid-19 population and can adversely affect the results should not be underestimated, “Puig published in the journal Endocrine. I added it in a statement. Diabetes is one of the most frequent comorbidities associated with Covid-19 severity and mortality, according to the rapid increase in the amount of published data on the incidence of Covid-19 in patients last year. Has emerged as. Mortality from type 1 or type 2 diabetes has consistently increased during the year of the pandemic, bidirectional between diabetes and Covid-19, both in terms of worsening existing conditions and new developments of diabetes. There is evidence that a relationship may exist. A similar tendency was seen in obese people. Obesity increases susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 and the risk of adverse consequences of Covid-19. Researchers believe that nutritional management is important for both obese and undernourished patients in order to limit the increased susceptibility and severity of infections. Vitamin D, calcium, and bone are other areas in the context of Covid-19 that show increasing evidence that better patient monitoring and solutions are needed. Read all the latest news, Breaking news And Coronavirus news Here

