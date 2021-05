Australia seeks domestic capacity to produce mRNA vaccine

Enter Wall Street Street Insider Premium.. Apply for a 1-week free trial Here.. Colin Pacham and Renju Jose Canberra (Reuters)-Australia has invited suggestions from pharmaceutical companies to establish domestic production of mRNA vaccines, and Canberra is trying to strengthen the country’s ability to respond to future pandemics, said Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Earlier this month, the government announced that it was in talks with Moderna to establish production of the mRNA vaccine, and on Friday Canberra said it would take two months for other companies to submit their own proposals. .. Morrison told Tasmanian reporters, “We will move these proposals forward and see exactly what they need to do to ensure that these facilities and capabilities are established here in Australia. I asked him to figure it out. “ “(It will) be done as a partnership between industry and government,” he said without elaboration. Last year, Australia announced spending A $ 1.5 billion ($ 1.2 billion) to revitalize manufacturing across six sectors, including pharmaceuticals. Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines provoke an immune response by encouraging the body to make proteins that are part of the virus. Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc use mRNA technology for the COVID-19 vaccine. It will be used by Australia to vaccinate people under the age of 50 after Canberra has restricted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about blood clots. Australia is far superior to many other developed countries in pandemic containment, with just under 30,000 cases and 910 deaths, but the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine is the initial dose target. Could not be achieved. The driving force for national vaccination has recently increased, with about one-third of the 3.3 million vaccinations given in the last three weeks. Industry observers have pointed out that it will take years to fully establish a domestic manufacturing facility, but lawmakers said Australia will be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology. Australian Innovation Minister Christian Porter told Perth’s reporters, “As this technology and medicine evolves, it is very likely that it will be more than just a vaccine, but a variety of therapeutic approaches to cancer and cardiovascular disease. It ’s expensive. ” ($ 1 = 1.2893 Australian dollars) (Report by Renju Jose, edited by Cynthia Osterman & Shri Navaratnam)

