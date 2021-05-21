Johns Hopkins Medical Researcher Discovers Young People Who Are Predisposed to Chronic Fatigue Syndrome After COVID-19 Recovery

Chronic fatigue syndrome is a predominantly debilitating condition. & Nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages

Main highlights Have you ever heard of a health condition called myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome (ME / CFS)? This previously known syndrome is now more prevalent in afflicting young people who may be infected with COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine warn that adolescents and young adults infected with COVID-19 may also suffer from ME / CFS as part of post-COVID (or “long-distance”) symptoms due to a viral attack. I have.

When the world gathers its wisdom and scrambles to control the devastation caused by the new coronavirus, one recognition begins-what clues we have because there are so many things related to this transmission. There is no.

COVID-19 turned out to be the proverbial Pandora’s box. Every day, strange “animals” (shocking disorders and symptoms) appear to be reported in connection with it.

A recent Johns Hopkins medical review of three case studies found that one of the serious problems after COVID is myopathic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue, a complex multisystem disorder formerly known as chronic fatigue syndrome. It provides some of the first evidence that you may have a syndrome (ME / CFS).

Long-distance symptoms even after 6 months?

The findings were published in the journal Frontiersin Medicine on April 29.

“Three patients studied (all confirmed or likely to have COVID-19 infection early in the pandemic) had ME / CFS-like symptoms within the first two weeks of illness. “I was a professor of chronic fatigue at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and a pediatrician at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “Six months after their illness, all three still met the criteria for being diagnosed with ME / CFS.”

What the research doctor found:

The three patients evaluated in a recent study were a 19-year-old man and two women aged 22 and 30, with COVID-19 symptoms beginning April-June 2020 and August-October. Was introduced to the Chronic Fatigue Clinic. Same year. Symptoms of orthostatic intolerance (a group of clinical symptoms associated with more than 90% of ME / CFS patients, such as fatigue, lightheadedness, and poor concentration) are prominent in all three of the first three COVID-19 diseases. did. Six months post-COVID symptomatology tests were performed on each patient to determine if ME / CFS could be diagnosed, including assessment of motor, neural function, and continuous orthostatic intolerance. .. All three easily met the criteria.

Even mild COVID-19 can leave devastation as a result.

Interestingly, Dr. Rowe states that all three patients had relatively mild COVID-19 respiratory symptoms and did not require hospitalization, but still more serious of ME / CFS for all patients. It seems that it led to a secondary problem.

“This finding is consistent with previous studies in older patients with COVID-19 who showed fatigue that persisted for months after infection, regardless of the severity of the initial infection,” he explains. “This raises the question of how many cases of ME / CFS are before the COVID-19 pandemic may have been due to a mild, asymptomatic, or asymptomatic viral infection. [such as Epstein-Barr virus or human herpesvirus 6]Includes cases of adolescents, young adults, and the elderly. “

What is Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or ME / CFS?

Myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome (ME / CFS) is a debilitating and complex illness, according to data available on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

Do not conclude that this is the pain of catching lazy, vulnerable, or undernourished people. ME / CFS deprives the patient of the ability to perform normal activities. Some cases of ME / CFS can be bedridden.

People with ME / CFS have overwhelming malaise that does not improve with rest. ME / CFS, whether physical or mental, can worsen after activity. Many of these people may have previously been very active athletes.

This symptom is known as post-exercise fatigue (PEM). Other symptoms include sleep, thinking and concentration, pain, and dizziness.

People with ME / CFS may not look sick. However, they lose the ability to do some normal things as before, such as taking a shower and preparing meals. Or continue to work, go to school and participate in family and social life. To make matters worse, it can last for years.

Symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome:

Symptoms of CFS often mimic the flu. The following are the most common symptoms of CFS. However, symptoms may vary from person to person.Symptoms include the following: JHM website:

Sensitivity to light headache Soft lymph nodes Fatigue and weakness Muscle and joint pain Lack of concentration insomnia Oblivion Uneven mood confusion Low-grade fever depression.

Symptoms of CFS may look like other medical conditions. Always consult your healthcare provider for diagnosis.

What Causes ME / CFS?

The· CDC website Scientists say they have not yet identified the cause of myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome (ME / CFS). ME / CFS can have multiple causes. This means that patients with ME / CFS can get sick due to a variety of causes. Alternatively, the two factors may have combined to cause the disease. Areas being studied as reasons that can cause the condition are:

Infection,

Immune system changes

Stress affecting body chemistry

Changes in energy production

Possible genetic links

Dr. Peter Lowe, director of the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center’s Chronic Fatigue Clinic and professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and his colleagues are working on further research to define the biological mechanism by which ME / CFS occurs. We feel we need COVID-19, and we will use that insight to develop treatment strategies that can bring patients with ME / CFS after COVID back to their previous quality of life.

Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting a fitness program or making dietary changes.